Only Haumole Olakau'atu and Jesse Ramien were able to claim maximum votes in Round 5, with another change at the top of the table as teammates stole votes off Ryan Papenhuyzen.
With Dylan Edwards putting on a show for the Penrith Panthers and scoring 19 votes, he retakes the lead by a significant six-vote margin over Jahrome Hughes - who managed to poll 17 votes for the Melbourne Storm in their rout of the Raiders on Saturday in Wagga Wagga.
Edwards was the only player to score 19 this week, with Mitchell Moses, Cameron Munster, Joseph Manu and Kotoni Staggs the next best - all scoring 18 votes.
Here are all the Round 5 votes.
Newcastle Knights vs Manly Sea Eagles
The Knights were no match for the Sea Eagles in the opening clash of Round 5, with a Haumole Olakau'atu-inspired Manly outfit running rampant on their hapless opponents to the tune of 30 points to 6. Daly Cherry-Evans was also universally selected as the second-best player on the park.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|4
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|3
|Karl Lawton
|Josh Aloiai
|Karl Lawton
|Josh Aloiai
|2
|Josh Aloiai
|Dylan Walker
|Josh Aloiai
|Karl Lawton
|1
|Andrew Davey
|Karl Lawton
|Dylan Walker
|Dylan Walker
New Zealand Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys
In a game which came down to the wire, it would be a Shaun Johnson field goal which got the Warriors over the line against the Cowboys in golden point. Johnson was among the best on the park alongside star fullback Reece Walsh, while Scott Drinkwater was the undisputed best on field for the Cowboys.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Reece Walsh
|Scott Drinkwater
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|Reece Walsh
|Scott Drinkwater
|3
|Reece Walsh
|Scott Drinkwater
|Josh Curran
|Josh Curran
|2
|Josh Curran
|Josh Curran
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|1
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|Euan Aitken
|Jason Taumalolo
Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters
Joseph Manu and Kotoni Staggs put on a clinic of centre play in a close clash between the Broncos and Roosters, which the tri-colours would eventually take out.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Joseph Manu
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Kotoni Staggs
|Joseph Manu
|Joseph Manu
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Payne Haas
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Corey Oates
|2
|Sam Walker
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Sam Walker
|1
|Angus Crichton
|Corey Oates
|Corey Oates
|Adam Reynolds
Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm
The Storm were able to put on a show on Saturday afternoon in Wagga Wagga, and, while former clubhouse MVP leader Ryan Papenhuyzen only registered a single vote, it was the remainder of the spine - Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant - who took over.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Cameron Munster
|Jahrome Hughes
|Cameron Munster
|Jahrome Hughes
|4
|Jahrome Hughes
|Cameron Munster
|Harry Grant
|Cameron Munster
|3
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Jahrome Hughes
|Harry Grant
|2
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Josh King
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Justin Olam
|1
|Josh King
|Justin Olam
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons
The Rabbitohs and Dragons arguably put on the worst game of the week, with the Rabbitohs eventually running out 12-point winners. Damien Cook, Campbell Graham and Lachlan Ilias were among their best with the panel largely undecided on who should have been named man of the match.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Lachlan Ilias
|Damien Cook
|Campbell Graham
|Damien Cook
|4
|Damien Cook
|Campbell Graham
|Lachlan Ilias
|Lachlan Ilias
|3
|Campbell Graham
|Lachlan Ilias
|Jaydn Su'a
|Campbell Graham
|2
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|1
|Jaydn Su'a
|Jaydn Su'a
|Damien Cook
|Jaydn Su'a
Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels
The Eels starved off a comeback from the Titans in Saturday night's clash, after leading a one-way traffic first half. Clint Gutherson and Mitchell Moses were among their best in the spine, while Reagan Campbell-Gillard led in the middle with a mega effort.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Clinton Gutherson
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|4
|Mitchell Moses
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|Mitchell Moses
|3
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|David Fifita
|Junior Paulo
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|1
|AJ Brimson
|David Fifita
|AJ Brimson
|Will Penisini
Cronulla Sharks vs Wests Tigers
One-way traffic was the way to describe Sunday's clash as Cronulla's back line ran rampant over the hapless Tigers. Jesse Ramien was one of this week's two undisputed man of the match performances, while Sione Katoa, Ronaldo Mulitalo, William Kennedy and Nicho Hynes rounded out the votes.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jesse Ramien
|Jesse Ramien
|Jesse Ramien
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Sione Katoa
|Sione Katoa
|William Kennedy
|Sione Katoa
|3
|William Kennedy
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Sione Katoa
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|2
|Nicho Hynes
|William Kennedy
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Nicho Hynes
|1
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|William Kennedy
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers
The Panthers were also clinical against the Bulldogs in the final contest of the round, with Dylan Edwards and Isaah Yeo among the best for the defending premiers in the rout.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Isaah Yeo
|Dylan Edwards
|4
|Taylan May
|Isaah Yeo
|Dylan Edwards
|Isaah Yeo
|3
|Isaah Yeo
|Taylan May
|Taylan May
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|2
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|Taylan May
|1
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|Josh Addo-Carr
Top 10
|1
|Dylan
Edwards
|19
|71
|2
|Jahrome
Hughes
|17
|65
|3
|Mitchell
Moses
|18
|58
|4
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|1
|57
|5
|Nicho
Hynes
|6
|54
|6
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|16
|52
|7
|Reece
Walsh
|17
|48
|8
|Josh
Curran
|10
|46
|9
|Harry
Grant
|13
|43
|10
|Payne
Haas
|7
|42