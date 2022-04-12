Only Haumole Olakau'atu and Jesse Ramien were able to claim maximum votes in Round 5, with another change at the top of the table as teammates stole votes off Ryan Papenhuyzen.

With Dylan Edwards putting on a show for the Penrith Panthers and scoring 19 votes, he retakes the lead by a significant six-vote margin over Jahrome Hughes - who managed to poll 17 votes for the Melbourne Storm in their rout of the Raiders on Saturday in Wagga Wagga.

Edwards was the only player to score 19 this week, with Mitchell Moses, Cameron Munster, Joseph Manu and Kotoni Staggs the next best - all scoring 18 votes.

Here are all the Round 5 votes.

Newcastle Knights vs Manly Sea Eagles

The Knights were no match for the Sea Eagles in the opening clash of Round 5, with a Haumole Olakau'atu-inspired Manly outfit running rampant on their hapless opponents to the tune of 30 points to 6. Daly Cherry-Evans was also universally selected as the second-best player on the park.

New Zealand Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys

In a game which came down to the wire, it would be a Shaun Johnson field goal which got the Warriors over the line against the Cowboys in golden point. Johnson was among the best on the park alongside star fullback Reece Walsh, while Scott Drinkwater was the undisputed best on field for the Cowboys.

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters

Joseph Manu and Kotoni Staggs put on a clinic of centre play in a close clash between the Broncos and Roosters, which the tri-colours would eventually take out.

Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm

The Storm were able to put on a show on Saturday afternoon in Wagga Wagga, and, while former clubhouse MVP leader Ryan Papenhuyzen only registered a single vote, it was the remainder of the spine - Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant - who took over.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons

The Rabbitohs and Dragons arguably put on the worst game of the week, with the Rabbitohs eventually running out 12-point winners. Damien Cook, Campbell Graham and Lachlan Ilias were among their best with the panel largely undecided on who should have been named man of the match.

Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels

The Eels starved off a comeback from the Titans in Saturday night's clash, after leading a one-way traffic first half. Clint Gutherson and Mitchell Moses were among their best in the spine, while Reagan Campbell-Gillard led in the middle with a mega effort.

Cronulla Sharks vs Wests Tigers

One-way traffic was the way to describe Sunday's clash as Cronulla's back line ran rampant over the hapless Tigers. Jesse Ramien was one of this week's two undisputed man of the match performances, while Sione Katoa, Ronaldo Mulitalo, William Kennedy and Nicho Hynes rounded out the votes.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers

The Panthers were also clinical against the Bulldogs in the final contest of the round, with Dylan Edwards and Isaah Yeo among the best for the defending premiers in the rout.

Top 10

Click here to view the full leaderboard