The Canterbury Bulldogs have found themselves in a pit of injury-riddled despair, and they only have themselves to blame.\r\n\r\nLocked into third place, a near full-health squad, heading into a week one final against the Melbourne Storm, who have also, by the way, been hit with injuries as well.\r\n\r\nIt would make sense to rest your stars to gear up for a finals ambush at AAMI Park, wouldn't it?\r\n\r\nApparently not.\r\n\r\nBulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo opted to field a full-strength 17 for their Round 27 clash against the Cronulla Sharks, in a bid to build some kind of momentum before finals after a subpar six weeks of football.\r\n\r\nUnfortunately for 'Ciro', this move had the opposite effect.\r\n\r\nStar centre Bronson Xerri was taken out early in the match with a Category 1 HIA, which has ruled him out of this week's clash against the Storm.\r\n\r\nAnother man set to miss the clash is the winger to his left, Marcelo Montoya, who suffered a low-grade ankle ligament sprain and a capsular strain.\r\n\r\nWith Jacob Kiraz's return being anyone's guess, and two outside backs ruled out, this is how the Dogs must line up if they want any chance of pulling off an upset against the Storm.\r\n\r\nBuckle up, because for this to work, some stars (and a coach) will need to put their egos aside.\r\n\r\nSincerely, a hopeful Bulldogs fan.\r\n\r\nNote: this article has been written with the assumption that Kiraz will not be playing.\r\nFullback: Connor Tracey\r\n[caption id="attachment_224037" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Connor Tracey of the Bulldogs scores a try during the round nine NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium on May 04, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nFairly self-explanatory, Connor Tracey is the Bulldogs' best fullback and should not be moved under any circumstances.\r\n\r\nMoving on.\r\nWingers: Jethro Rinakama and Enari Tuala\r\nIf you told a Bulldogs fan that this winger pairing would be the club's best option heading into a finals match against the Storm, they'd probably cry.\r\n\r\nNot because they aren't good, they just aren't good enough.\r\n\r\nAlas, Jethro Rinakama and Enari Tuala are the best the Bulldogs will get on the wings in this clash, which will unfortunately leave Blake Wilson out of this side.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_225463" align="alignnone" width="2560"] TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 12: Jethro Rinakama of the Bulldogs runs the ball during the round 19 NRL match between North Queensland Cowboys and Canterbury Bulldogs at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, on July 12, 2025, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nTuala has proven to be a solid starting winger, taking out tough carries while being reliable on the defensive end as well. A close-to-90 per cent tackle efficiency speaks for itself, which already puts him ahead of Wilson for a finals match.\r\n\r\nThen we have the rookie Rinakama, who would be playing just his fifth first-grade match.\r\n\r\nHaving scored three tries in his first four matches, Rinakama is an attacking weapon, and while he is rough around the edges, you would be getting similar production to Wilson.\r\n\r\nIf he is in your long-term plans, he's likely the best option on the sting.\r\nCentres: Stephen Crichton and Matt Burton\r\nOh boy, this is where it gets interesting.\r\n\r\nI want to come out on the record and say I believe Matt Burton is a five-eighth, no question.\r\n\r\nThe issue here isn't so much that Burton is a centre, but that Lachlan Galvin is not.\r\n\r\nBurton is the club's next best thing at centre, and if I'm Ciraldo, I'm choosing a Dally M Centre of the Year and premiership winner at the position, over any other option at the club.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBurton and Ciraldo, and maybe Phil Gould, will need to put their egos aside for the sake of the team.\r\n\r\nStephen Crichton is my other centre; this week, next year, next decade, and the one after that too.\r\nHalves: Lachlan Galvin and Toby Sexton\r\nCan we just play Lachlan Galvin at his actual position, please?\r\n\r\nGalvin is an Origin-calibre five-eighth at his best (which he has not been since he called Leichhardt "home"), and Toby Sexton is a genuine halfback.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_220047" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 16: Toby Sexton of the Bulldogs kicks during the round two NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans at Belmore Sports Ground, on March 16, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nDo I think Galvin can grow into a top-tier No. 7? Absolutely.\r\n\r\nCan he do it in the next five days? No.\r\n\r\nSexton returns to the halfback jumper for me, not because I think he was the answer all along, but because he is the only answer right now.\r\n\r\nIn 2026, my halves will remain Galvin and Burton, but with so many stars out, the Bulldogs cannot afford to leave quality players out of this side due to stubbornness.\r\n\r\nThe Bulldogs are in a strong position this week, and if they're going to defeat the Storm in Melbourne, they'll need to swallow their pride.\r\nMy Bulldogs backline\r\n \tConnor Tracey\r\n \tJethro Rinakama\r\n \tMatt Burton\r\n \tStephen Crichton\r\n \tEnari Tuala\r\n \tLachlan Galvin\r\n \tToby Sexton