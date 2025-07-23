The Australian Rugby League Commission have taken the strange step of confirming Kevin Walters and Jess Skinner as coaches of their national teams in a 6am announcement.

Reported for weeks, and all but confirmed in recent days, Walters has been appointed to the Kangaroos job on a three-game contract which will oversee the Ashes tour to England this year.

It's the first time Australia have toured England for a bilateral series over two decades, but Walters is on notice.

Despite a World Cup set to be hosted in 2026, the coach will need to reapply for the position if he wants to lead the Kangaroos into that tournament.

The ARLC have, however, confirmed Jess Skinner will stay on as coach of the Jillaroos through to the end of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

“The Commission is very pleased to confirm Kevin Walters as the Kangaroos coach for this historic series,” ARLC Chairman Peter V'Landys said.

“As Kangaroo number 612, Walters is very well placed to lead the national team on a historic tour to the UK.

“Kevin has played for the Kangaroos, had a successful coaching career with Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Maroons, and will bring that expertise into the national team for the Ashes.

“Kevin has toured with the Kangaroos as a player, was a leader as a player and as a coach. His coaching pedigree is a natural fit for the national team.

“Jess Skinner had significant success in her first outing as Jillaroos coach in Las Vegas earlier this year.

"Jess has progressed through the coaching pathways and is a fantastic choice to lead Australia's most prolific national women's team until the end of the World Cup.”

The move to announce the roles at 6am in the morning on a Wednesday could leave some question marks over the confidence the ARLC have in the way the appointment will be perceived.

Walters, who played 291 matches during his playing career, has gone on to coach the Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Maroons since hanging up the boots, and now will complete the trifecta by taking the role vacated by Mal Meninga, who is preparing to take the inaugural coaching spot at the Perth Bears.

“It is truly an honour and a privilege to be able to coach the Kangaroos on such a stage,” Walters said.

“Playing on a Kangaroos Tour was always a pinnacle as a player, so to be able to lead the best of the best in this environment is very humbling and obviously very exciting.

“This series will be an important step for the growth of international Rugby League and for the Kangaroos. I can't wait to get started.”

Skinner meanwhile took over the Jillaroos ahead of their match against England in Las Vegas earlier this year.

“I've really enjoyed the chance to coach at this level so to be given the opportunity to coach the Jillaroos through the 2026 World Cup is incredibly exciting. The women's game is experiencing continued and significant growth so to be part of the journey at this level is a real honour," she said.

The Ashes, held in England, will be played during October and November, while the Jillaroos will take part in the Pacific Championships.