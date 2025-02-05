The Canterbury Bulldogs will host the Manly Sea Eagles at the Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium) for their Round 21 clash.

The two teams who put on a bellringer in the opening week of the 2024 finals series will meet just once in the 2025 campaign, but the location of the match in Round 21 which Canterbury will host had been marked as 'to be confirmed' up until now.

But the Bulldogs have confirmed they will head back to Sydney Football Stadium for the game in a tribute to the 1995 Premiership triumph. 2025 will mark 30 years since Canterbury managed to go past Manly 17 points to 4 in the game.

The premiership saw Canterbury win the title from sixth position on the table.

"Allianz Stadium holds a special place in Bulldogs history,” club CEO Aaron Warburton said in a statement confirming the news.

“The ground where we lifted the Premiership trophy in 1995 against Manly will once again host this historic rivalry.

“We're calling on all Bulldogs fans to turn the stadium into a sea of Blue and White, just as they did on that unforgettable day."

Allianz Stadium CAN MAN

The match this year will also mark - maybe amazingly - the first time the Bulldogs have played at the Sydney Football Stadium since it was redeveloped.

It's now home to the Sydney Roosters once again after they were uprooted to the Sydney Cricket Ground during the expensive rebuild, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs also believed to be wanting to shift their base to the Moore Park precinct.

It's likely members of the 1995 premiership team will be in attendance for the game against the Sea Eagles, with Terry Lamb said he can't wait for the opportunity to catch up with ex-teammates.

“The 1995 Grand Final stands out as one of the best victories I have been a part of,” Lamb said.

"We had plenty of challenges throughout the year, but we came together when it mattered most."

"We had so many great players in that side, all who I still consider close mates, and I can't wait to catch up and celebrate with them at Allianz Stadium in Round 21.”

The game will be played on Sunday, July 27, with kick-off at 4:05pm.