The New Zealand Warriors have done it again, with another sell out locked in for their Round 16 clash against the Penrith Panthers in Auckland.

The game against the four-time defending premiers may not be set to be played until June 21 - nearly a month away - but that hasn't stopped fans from snapping up every last ticket early.

Their only home game between now and then comes in Round 12 against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon, and it too is now sold out.

The sell out against Penrith marks the fifth in a row for the Warriors, with the club's only home game this year with tickets left over coming in their Round 2 opener against the Manly Sea Eagles.

Go Media Stadium NZW PEN

That follows last year's effort, where the Warriors sold out all 11 of their home games, and the 2023 season where eight of their last ten games were sold out.

The 2024 sell out grand slam marked the first time any club have achieved such a feat in the NRL.

It means that, in total, 24 of their last 27 home games have been sold out, a fact Warriors CEO Cameron George couldn't quite find the words to describe.

“It's impossible to find the right words for our supporters who just keep showing what the club means to them,” George said in a club statement.

“Even in our challenging periods last season they were always there for the team when every game was sold out.

“This year we've had games selling out weeks in advance of being played and now it has happened again for the match against the Panthers.

“When we came home we said we wanted to give the fans a team they could be proud. What we have over and above that is fans who couldn't make us prouder.

“They're unbelievable not just here at home but equally in Australia. They're the best in the game.”