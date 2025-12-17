The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.

A continuous threat when it comes to international matches, Papua New Guinea will look to make their mark at the RLWC after winning back-to-back Pacific Bowls against the Cook Islands and Fiji.

Their squad is set to be made up of a combination of NRL, Super League and QLD Cup players and will be coached by Jason Demetriou, who is the leading frontrunner to take over the PNG Chiefs head coaching role in 2028.

In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 11 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted PNG squad for 2026 RLWC