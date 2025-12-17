The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.

A continuous threat when it comes to international matches, Papua New Guinea will look to make their mark at the RLWC after winning back-to-back Pacific Bowls against the Cook Islands and Fiji.

Their squad is set to be made up of a combination of NRL, Super League and QLD Cup players and will be coached by Jason Demetriou, who is the leading frontrunner to take over the PNG Chiefs head coaching role in 2028.

In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 11 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted PNG squad for 2026 RLWC

Position 2022 RLWC Squad 2026 RLWC Squad
Fullback Alex Johnston Morea Morea
Wing Dan Russell Robert Derby
Centre Nene Macdonald Nene Macdonald
Centre Justin Olam Rodrick Tai
Wing Rodrick Tai Alex Johnston
5/8 Kyle Laybutt Zac Laybutt
Halfback Lachlan Lam Lachlan Lam
Prop Wellington Albert Jacob Alick-Wiencke
Hooker Edwin Ipape Edwin Ipape
Prop Sylvester Namo Jack de Belin
Back-Row Nixon Putt Nixon Putt
Back-Row Rhyse Martin (c) Rhyse Martin (c)
Lock Jacob Alick-Wiencke Liam Horne
Interchange Mckenzie Yei Gairo Voro
Interchange Emmanuel Waine Cooper Bai
Interchange Keven Appo Epel Kapinias
Interchange Watson Boas Sylvester Namo
Reserves Sherwin Tanabi Finley Glare
Reserves Wesser Tenza Valentine Richard
Reserves Jeremiah Simbiken Jeremiah Simbiken
Reserves Edene Gebbie Phillip Coates
Reserves Zev John Dan Russell
Reserves Jimmy Ngutlik Judah Rimbu
Reserves Xavier Coates Dudley Dotoi

 