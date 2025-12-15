The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.
The last nation to defeat Australia in a RLWC Final, the New Zealand Kiwis are the biggest threat to the Kangaroos and are coming off a formidable campaign, which saw them claim the title in the 2025 Pacific Championships.
Headlined by the halves pairing of Dylan Brown (Newcastle Knights) and Dally M Medallist Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm), the Kiwis boast one of the most impressive forward packs.
In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 11 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.
Predicted New Zealand squad for 2026 RLWC
|Position
|2022 RLWC Squad
|2026 RLWC Squad
|Fullback
|Joseph Manu
|Keano Kini
|Wing
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Centre
|Peta Hiku
|Casey McLean
|Centre
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Wing
|Jordan Rapana
|Jamayne Isaako
|5/8
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|Halfback
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Prop
|Jesse Bromwich (c)
|Moses Leota
|Hooker
|Brandon Smith
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Prop
|James Fisher-Harris
|James Fisher-Harris (c)
|Back-Row
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Back-Row
|Briton Nikora
|Briton Nikora
|Lock
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Interchange
|Kieran Foran
|Phoenix Crossland
|Interchange
|Moses Leota
|Naufahu Whyte
|Interchange
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Erin Clark
|Interchange
|Isaac Liu
|Leo Thompson
|Reserves
|Kenneath Bromwich
|Griffin Neame
|Reserves
|Sebastian Kris
|Matthew Timoko
|Reserves
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Kodi Nikorima
|Reserves
|Marata Niukore
|Jordan Riki
|Reserves
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|Reserves
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|Xavier Willison*
|Reserves
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|Will Warbrick