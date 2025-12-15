The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.

The last nation to defeat Australia in a RLWC Final, the New Zealand Kiwis are the biggest threat to the Kangaroos and are coming off a formidable campaign, which saw them claim the title in the 2025 Pacific Championships.

Headlined by the halves pairing of Dylan Brown (Newcastle Knights) and Dally M Medallist Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm), the Kiwis boast one of the most impressive forward packs.

In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 11 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted New Zealand squad for 2026 RLWC