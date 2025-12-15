The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.

The last nation to defeat Australia in a RLWC Final, the New Zealand Kiwis are the biggest threat to the Kangaroos and are coming off a formidable campaign, which saw them claim the title in the 2025 Pacific Championships.

Headlined by the halves pairing of Dylan Brown (Newcastle Knights) and Dally M Medallist Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm), the Kiwis boast one of the most impressive forward packs.

In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 11 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted New Zealand squad for 2026 RLWC

Position 2022 RLWC Squad 2026 RLWC Squad
Fullback Joseph Manu Keano Kini
Wing Ronaldo Mulitalo Ronaldo Mulitalo
Centre Peta Hiku Casey McLean
Centre Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
Wing Jordan Rapana Jamayne Isaako
5/8 Dylan Brown Dylan Brown
Halfback Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes
Prop Jesse Bromwich (c) Moses Leota
Hooker Brandon Smith Jeremy Marshall-King
Prop James Fisher-Harris James Fisher-Harris (c)
Back-Row Isaiah Papali'i Isaiah Papali'i
Back-Row Briton Nikora Briton Nikora
Lock Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine
Interchange Kieran Foran Phoenix Crossland
Interchange Moses Leota Naufahu Whyte
Interchange Nelson Asofa-Solomona Erin Clark
Interchange Isaac Liu Leo Thompson
Reserves Kenneath Bromwich Griffin Neame
Reserves Sebastian Kris Matthew Timoko
Reserves Jeremy Marshall-King Kodi Nikorima
Reserves Marata Niukore Jordan Riki
Reserves Scott Sorensen Scott Sorensen
Reserves Jared Waerea-Hargreaves Xavier Willison*
Reserves Dallin Watene-Zelezniak Will Warbrick