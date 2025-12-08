The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.

After defeating Jamaica, France have once again qualified for the RLWC and will be under the guidance of Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson as they look to bring the trophy to Europe.

Their squad is set to be made up of a combination of rookies and veterans from the Super League, while Louis Grossemy (Bulldogs) and Enzo Griffier (Roosters) have spent time in NRL systems.

Meanwhile, the status of Melbourne Storm back-rower Joe Chan remains unknown at this stage, having previously turned down the opportunity to represent them at the last RLWC.

In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 12 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted France squad for 2026 RLWC

Position 2022 RLWC Squad 2026 RLWC Squad
Fullback Morgan Escare Arthur Mourgue
Wing Arthur Romano Arthur Romano
Centre Samisoni Langi Enzo Griffier
Centre Matthieu Laguerre Matthieu Laguerre
Wing Fouad Yaha Fouad Yaha
5/8 Arthur Mourgue Cesar Rouge
Halfback Tony Gigot Theo Fages
Prop Jordan Dezaria Jordan Dezaria
Hooker Alrix Da Costa Alrix Da Costa
Prop Lambert Belmas Romain Navarrete
Back-Row Benjamin Jullien Joe Chan*
Back-Row Paul Seguier Paul Seguier
Lock Benjamin Garcia (c) Benjamin Garcia (c)
Interchange Eloi Pelissier Anthony Marion
Interchange Justin Sangare Justin Sangare
Interchange Mickael Goudemand Mickael Goudemand
Interchange Corentin Le Cam Louis Grossemy
Reserves Cesar Rouge Julian Bousquet
Reserves Louis Jouffret Tiaki Chan
Reserves Paul Marcon Mathieu Cozza
Reserves Anthony Marion Guillermo Aispuro Bichet
Reserves Maxime Stefani Leo Darrelatour
Reserves Maxime Puech Ugo Tison
Reserves Gadwin Springer Hakim Miloudi