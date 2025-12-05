The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.

After failing to reach the success of other nations in recent memory, Fiji will look to make their mark in 2026 and boast arguably its best squad of all time.

Their squad is set to be headlined by Wests Tigers trio Apisai Koroisau, Jahream Bula and Sunia Turuva, while Viliame Kikau will lead the forward pack and is one of the top back-rowers of the NRL competition.

In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only nine of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted Fiji's squad for 2026 RLWC

Position 2022 RLWC Squad 2026 RLWC Squad
Fullback Sunia Turuva Jahream Bula
Wing Maika Sivo Maika Sivo
Centre Kevin Naiqama (c) Mikaele Ravalawa
Centre Semi Valemei Semi Valemei
Wing Vuate Karawalevu Sunia Turuva
5/8 Apisai Koroisau Kurt Donoghoe
Halfback Brandon Wakeham Brandon Wakeham
Prop Korbin Sims Reagan Campbell-Gillard
Hooker Penioni Tagituimua Apisai Koroisau (c)
Prop Tui Kamikamica Tui Kamikamica
Back-Row Viliame Kikau Viliame Kikau
Back-Row Siua Wong Kitione Kautoga
Lock Taniela Sadrugu Caleb Navale
Interchange Ben Nakubuwai Penioni Tagituimua
Interchange Lamar Manuel-Liolevave Solomone Saukuru
Interchange King Vuniyayawa Jacob Saifiti
Interchange Henry Raiwalui Daniel Saifiti
Reserves Mitieli Vulikijapani Michael Waqa
Reserves Jowasa Drodrolagi Joe Lovodua
Reserves Sitiveni Moceidreke Ben Nakubuwai
Reserves Isaac Lumelume Semi Valemei
Reserves Tevita Toloi Jethro Rinakama
Reserves Netane Masima Taane Milne
Reserves Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu Marcelo Montoya