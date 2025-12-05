The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.

After failing to reach the success of other nations in recent memory, Fiji will look to make their mark in 2026 and boast arguably its best squad of all time.

Their squad is set to be headlined by Wests Tigers trio Apisai Koroisau, Jahream Bula and Sunia Turuva, while Viliame Kikau will lead the forward pack and is one of the top back-rowers of the NRL competition.

In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only nine of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted Fiji's squad for 2026 RLWC