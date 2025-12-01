The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.\n\nAfter failing to win any matches during the 2025 Ashes Series, England will be eager to rebound at the upcoming RLWC and make an impact under coach Shaun Wane.\n\nTheir squad is set to be made up of a combination of players from the Super League and NRL such as AJ Brimson, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jack Welsby, Harry Smith and Mikey Lewis.\n\nHowever, expect mass changes from the recent 2025 Ashes Series after being whitewashed by Australia.\n\nIn what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 12 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.\nPredicted England squad for 2026 RLWC\n\n\n\nPosition\n2022 RLWC Squad\n2026 RLWC Squad\n\n\nFullback\nSam Tomkins (c)\nJack Welsby\n\n\nWing\nTommy Makinson\nMatty Ashton\n\n\nCentre\nKallum Watkins\nAJ Brimson\n\n\nCentre\nHerbie Farnworth\nHerbie Farnworth\n\n\nWing\nDominic Young\nDominic Young\n\n\n5\/8\nJack Welsby\nGeorge Williams (c)\n\n\nHalfback\nGeorge Williams\nMikey Lewis\n\n\nProp\nThomas Burgess\nEthan Harvard\n\n\nHooker\nMichael McIlorum\nJez Litten\n\n\nProp\nChris Hill\nMatty Lees\n\n\nBack-Row\nElliott Whitehead\nKai Pearce-Paul\n\n\nBack-Row\nMike McMeeken\nJohn Bateman\n\n\nLock\nVictor Radley\nVictor Radley\n\n\nInterchange\nLuke Thompson\nHarry Smith\n\n\nInterchange\nMorgan Knowles\nMorgan Knowles\n\n\nInterchange\nMatty Lees\nMorgan Smithies\n\n\nInterchange\nMike Cooper\nJunior Nsemba\n\n\nReserves\nKai Pearce-Paul\nLuke Thompson\n\n\nReserves\nAndy Ackers\nBilly Smith\n\n\nReserves\nJoe Batchelor\nMatty Nicholson\n\n\nReserves\nRyan Hall\nJake Connor\n\n\nReserves\nMikolaj Oledzki\nMikolaj Oledzki\n\n\nReserves\nMarc Sneyd\nDaryl Clark\n\n\nReserves\nJohn Bateman\nMike McMeeken