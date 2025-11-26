The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.

One of the underdogs, the Cook Islands, will look to produce some upsets at the upcoming RLWC after defeating South Africa in the qualifying round.

In what is set to be their best squad to date, the side is set to be headlined by star duo KL Iro and Valentine Holmes and also include the likes of Davvy Moale, Brendan Piakura and Marata Niukore in the forward pack.

Meanwhile, the international status of Broncos front-rower Xavier Willison remains unknown after he represented the New Zealand Kiwis at the recent Pacific Championships.

In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 12 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted Cook Islands squad for 2026 RLWC