The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and Australia will be aiming to claim their fourth consecutive title and hold on to their spot as the champions of the world.

The Kangaroos squad is set to include a range of star-power and will be led by the halves combination of Cameron Munster and Nathan Cleary who helped lead them to win the 2025 Ashes Series against England.

Meanwhile, the status of Keaon Koloamatangi, Payne Haas, and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui remains unknown at this stage, as they have yet to confirm their international eligibility for the upcoming World Cup.

In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 13 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted Australia squad for 2026 RLWC