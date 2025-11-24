The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and Australia will be aiming to claim their fourth consecutive title and hold on to their spot as the champions of the world.

The Kangaroos squad is set to include a range of star-power and will be led by the halves combination of Cameron Munster and Nathan Cleary who helped lead them to win the 2025 Ashes Series against England.

Meanwhile, the status of Keaon Koloamatangi, Payne Haas, and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui remains unknown at this stage, as they have yet to confirm their international eligibility for the upcoming World Cup.

In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 13 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted Australia squad for 2026 RLWC

Position 2022 RLWC Squad 2026 RLWC Squad
Fullback James Tedesco (c) Reece Walsh
Wing Valentine Holmes Xavier Coates
Centre Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell
Centre Jack Wighton Kotoni Staggs
Wing Josh Addo-Carr Josh Addo-Carr
5/8 Cameron Munster Cameron Munster
Halfback Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary
Prop Jake Trbojevic Patrick Carrigan
Hooker Ben Hunt Harry Grant
Prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard Lindsay Collins
Back-Row Angus Crichton Angus Crichton
Back-Row Liam Martin Liam Martin
Lock Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo (c)
Interchange Cameron Murray Cameron Murray
Interchange Patrick Carrigan Keaon Koloamatangi*
Interchange Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Reuben Cotter
Interchange Harry Grant Tom Dearden
Reserves Daly Cherry-Evans Ethan Strange
Reserves Matt Burton Matt Burton
Reserves Jeremiah Nanai Jacob Preston
Reserves Lindsay Collins Lindsay Smith
Reserves Murray Taulagi James Tedesco
Reserves Campbell Graham Bradman Best
Reserves Reuben Cotter Hudson Young