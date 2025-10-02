The 2025 NRL Grand Final has not even kicked off yet, but plans for the 2026 Big Dance are already in motion.\nFor the first time in close to a decade, the Grand Final will feature no Sydney teams, despite its NSW-based location, with the Melbourne Storm and the Brisbane Broncos set to match up at Accor Stadium this Sunday.\nWhile there have been complaints about the travel times from across Australia to Sydney for the Grand Final, the NRL looks set to remain at Accor Stadium in 2026.\nAccording to the Daily Telegraph, the NRL and the New South Wales government have come to an agreement that will see whichever NRL teams qualify for the big dance, do so in Sydney for 2026.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_225261" align="alignnone" width="2560"] PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MAY 08: Peter V'landys (Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman) addresses the media during an NRL Perth Bears Announcement press conference at HBF Park on May 08, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nThere is also talk of New South Wales Premier Chris Minns securing the 2027 Grand Final as well; however, there has been no confirmation that this will come to fruition.\nThe Grand Final has remained a hot property for multiple Australian states, with Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide and Queensland all wanting a piece of the grand final pie.\nWhile V'landys has remained tight-lipped about next year's Grand Final destination, it is expected that it will remain in Sydney as it has for the last several seasons.