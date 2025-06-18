The Queensland Maroons have set up a live State of Origin decider after managing to take out a thriller in Perth on Wednesday evening.

In a game of two halves, Queensland led 26-6 at halftime, before almost being mowed down in the second stanza, clinging on thanks to some average goal kicking from the Blues.

Here is how they rated.

1. Kalyn Ponga - 4/10

Ponga had an awfully quiet game by his standards, and following up a poor performance in the series opener, his spot must be in doubt for Game 2. Just 75 run metres, although he did have one nice run. Dropped a couple of bombs as well, although one was definitely backwards.

2. Xavier Coates - 4.5

Coates barely registered a mention throughout the game. Didn't do a whole lot wrong, but only made 69 metres from 9 carries. No impact and certainly not much to write home about.

3. Robert Toia - 5

Tried hard, but his defence was absolutely awful on a scorched right edge for Queensland. Did come up with a try assist and some nice runs of the ball, but limited in his involvement and impact on a tricky night for the outside backs.

4. Valentine Holmes - 6

Holmes was ultimately the difference between the two sides, landing all of his conversions, compared to Zac Lomax who missed three for the Blues. Ran well for 74 metres, but did miss a tackle for Stephen Crichton's try.