After a sensational season with the New Zealand Warriors, which saw him create history, 2025 NSW Cup Player of the Year Kalani Going has confirmed his departure from the club.

Less than a fortnight after leading the Warriors to the 2025 NSW Cup title over the St George Illawarra Dragons and a day after winning the 2025 State Championship against the Burleigh Bears, Going is now on the lookout for a new opportunity.

Still in the prime of his career, the 28-year-old had arguably his best season to date in 2025, which saw him named the NSW Cup Player of the Year and was instrumental on and off the field as the club's captain.

On a development contract with the Warriors this season, he can play a variety of positions in the forward pack and had the opportunity to make his NRL first-grade debut in 2023 against The Dolphins.

It is unknown at this stage where he will land but joins the likes of Bunty Afoa and Tom Ale as the players that have departed the Warriors at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

"What a way to go out!!! Thanks New Zealand Warriors for the last 3 years I've loved my time here & will always be grateful for this amazing club," Going posted on social media.

"Glad I was able to be part of history.

"Warrior #283 signing out."