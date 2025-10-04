The NRL Grand Final will pit the Melbourne Storm against the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday evening, with the two sides working their way through the finals series without a blemish.
In a repeat of the 2006 grand final, the Storm once again enter as favourites, but will clash with a red-hot Brisbane side.
Zero Tackle's team were asked to provide their tips for the biggest day of the season, and here were the answers.
Lee Addison
Winners: Melbourne Storm
Margin: 14 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Cameron Munster
First try-scorer: Kotoni Staggs
Monday's headline: Storm damage in latest Bellamy onslaught
NRLW: Sydney Roosters
State Championship: New Zealand Warriors
Matt Clements
Winners: Melbourne Storm
Margin: 8 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Cameron Munster
First try-scorer: Xavier Coates
Monday's headline: Bellamy dynasty continues with another Storm premiership
NRLW: Brisbane Broncos
State Championship: New Zealand Warriors
Isaac Issa
Winners: Melbourne Storm
Margin: 6 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Stefano Utoikamanu
First try-scorer: Xavier Coates
Monday's headline: Stefano rolls over "stuck up" Broncos in thriller
NRLW: Brisbane Broncos
State Championship: New Zealand Warriors
Ethan Lee Chalk
Winners: Brisbane Broncos
Margin: 1 point
Clive Churchill Medal: Adam Reynolds
First try-scorer: Gehamat Shibasaki
Monday's headline: Grant Atkins proves difference as Broncos claim golden point victory
NRLW: Sydney Roosters
State Championship: New Zealand Warriors
Aden McGovern
Winners: Melbourne Storm
Margin: 10 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Cameron Munster
First try-scorer: Kotoni Staggs
Monday's headline: Storm claim grand final marred by controversy
NRLW: Sydney Roosters
State Championship: New Zealand Warriors
Dan Nichols
Winners: Brisbane Broncos
Margin: 6 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Reece Walsh
First try-scorer: Kotoni Staggs
Monday's headline: Walsh wins Kangaroos jumper with Clive Churchill Medal performance
NRLW: Sydney Roosters
State Championship: New Zealand Warriors
Scott Pryde
Winners: Melbourne Storm
Margin: 8 points
Clive Churchill Medal: Eliesa Katoa
First try-scorer: Jack Howarth
Monday's headline: 2006 revenge as Storm put extra 48 hours to good use
NRLW: Sydney Roosters
State Championship: New Zealand Warriors