The NRL Grand Final will pit the Melbourne Storm against the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday evening, with the two sides working their way through the finals series without a blemish.

In a repeat of the 2006 grand final, the Storm once again enter as favourites, but will clash with a red-hot Brisbane side.

Zero Tackle's team were asked to provide their tips for the biggest day of the season, and here were the answers.

Lee Addison

Winners: Melbourne Storm

Margin: 14 points

Clive Churchill Medal: Cameron Munster

First try-scorer: Kotoni Staggs

Monday's headline: Storm damage in latest Bellamy onslaught

NRLW: Sydney Roosters

State Championship: New Zealand Warriors

Matt Clements

Winners: Melbourne Storm

Margin: 8 points

Clive Churchill Medal: Cameron Munster

First try-scorer: Xavier Coates

Monday's headline: Bellamy dynasty continues with another Storm premiership

NRLW: Brisbane Broncos

State Championship: New Zealand Warriors

Isaac Issa

Winners: Melbourne Storm

Margin: 6 points

Clive Churchill Medal: Stefano Utoikamanu

First try-scorer: Xavier Coates

Monday's headline: Stefano rolls over "stuck up" Broncos in thriller

NRLW: Brisbane Broncos

State Championship: New Zealand Warriors

Ethan Lee Chalk

Winners: Brisbane Broncos

Margin: 1 point

Clive Churchill Medal: Adam Reynolds

First try-scorer: Gehamat Shibasaki

Monday's headline: Grant Atkins proves difference as Broncos claim golden point victory

NRLW: Sydney Roosters

State Championship: New Zealand Warriors

Aden McGovern

Winners: Melbourne Storm

Margin: 10 points

Clive Churchill Medal: Cameron Munster

First try-scorer: Kotoni Staggs

Monday's headline: Storm claim grand final marred by controversy

NRLW: Sydney Roosters

State Championship: New Zealand Warriors

Dan Nichols

Winners: Brisbane Broncos

Margin: 6 points

Clive Churchill Medal: Reece Walsh

First try-scorer: Kotoni Staggs

Monday's headline: Walsh wins Kangaroos jumper with Clive Churchill Medal performance

NRLW: Sydney Roosters

State Championship: New Zealand Warriors

Scott Pryde

Winners: Melbourne Storm

Margin: 8 points

Clive Churchill Medal: Eliesa Katoa

First try-scorer: Jack Howarth

Monday's headline: 2006 revenge as Storm put extra 48 hours to good use

NRLW: Sydney Roosters

State Championship: New Zealand Warriors