The 2025 NRL Grand Final has been run and won, with the Brisbane Broncos claiming their first premiership in almost two decades.

In their third straight come from behind victory, Michael Maguire's side were able to mow the Storm down in the second half despite injury carnage.

Here is how we rated each member of the 17.

Brisbane Broncos player ratings

1. Reece Walsh - 10/10

It doesn't get any better than Walsh's performance on Sunday evening. From start to finish he was involved in everything.

He scored a try, assisted another three, made 14 tackle busts, and saved the game more than once with his defence during the second half.

One of the great grand final performances.

2. Josiah Karapani - 8

Karapani was exscellent for Brisbane before he was taken out of the final minutes of the game with a concussion.

His runs from the back were what wet him apart, and while the metre stats don't reflect it, it was the second half where he really set the tone and helped Brisbane onto the front foot as much as they were.

3. Kotoni Staggs - 8

Staggs just refused to play a bad game.

He wasn't as heavily involved tonight as he has been in other recent games, but he still wound up with 144 metres from just 13 carries.

4. Gehamat Shibasaki - 9

Shibasaki scored a double for the Broncos in an exceptional game. He has become one of the club's most consistent after not looking likely to be in the 17 at the start of the year.

He cracked 200 metres by the time it was all said and done.

5. Deine Mariner - 9

Like Shibasaki, Mariner cracked 200 metres and scored a double.

Always looked a threat with the ball and came good in defence during the second half where it was needed as well. Exceptional performance.

6. Ben Hunt - 6.5

Hunt was solid while he was on the field before being wiped out with a sickening concussion.

Played well as the foil for Adam Reynolds, but was certainly outshone by other players on the Brisbane team.

7. Adam Reynolds - 7

Reynolds had a kick out on the full to start the second half, but until his calf exploded, there were no other blemishes on his game.

Helped keep Brisbane in the contest with his kicking game when they looked like they were going to get blown away at points in the first half.

8. Corey Jensen - 6

A solid performance from Jensen without setting the world on fire. He ran the ball strongly and defended well, but there were times it looked like he probably could have done more.

9. Cory Paix - 6.5

Paix did his job without error, but didn't add a whole lot to the game otherwise.

Wound up playing 64 minutes, provided decent service out of dummy half and tackled well.

10. Payne Haas - 7.5

A somewhat weird game for Haas, who was taken off just 27 minutes in and didn't return until well into the second half. That afterhe played all 80 minutes last week.

There is a chance he was fatigued from that. Made 118 metres.

11. Brendan Piakura - 7

Piakura was a real threat with the ball on the edge for the Broncos. Didn't actually breakthrough a whole lot, but was involved in plenty.

Defended well too to cap a mixed season where he started out of Maguire's side.

12. Jordan Riki - 6

Riki didn't have a great deal of involvement in the decider, but tried hard when he got his hands on the ball and defended solidly when the task was sent his way.

13. Patrick Carrigan - 9.5

Haas played 80 minutes last week, but it was Carrigan this time around. He played every minute of the fast-paced, physical decider, ran the ball 16 times, provided the link in the middle and made 46 tackles without a miss.

14. Ezra Mam - 8.5

Mam was part of the reason Brisbane were able to turn the game. His influence over the game at both ends of the park was phenomenal.

He was absolutely all over Will Warbrick during the second half.

15. Kobe Hetherington - 7

Hetherington was very solid for the Broncos. 125 metres, 48 tackles. Didn't put a foot wrong in his final game for the club.

16. Xavier Willison - 7.5

Some rocks and diamonds from Willison, but there were more diamonds than the former.

The forward is a man mounain and has a huge career ahead of him.

17. Tyson Smoothy - 5

Only got 21 minutes at the back end, but didn't make any mistakes as Brisbane saw off the Storm at the end in tense circumstances.