The 2025 U18 Australian Schoolboys team has been announced following the conclusion of the Under-18s ASSRL National Championships last Friday.\r\n\r\nThroughout the past two weeks, individuals from the NSW Combined High Schools, NSW Combined Catholic Colleges, NSW Combined Independent Schools, Queensland Secondary Schools, ACT, and Combined Affiliated States competed in Coffs Harbour, pitting the best young rugby league players against each other.\r\n\r\nThe team is headlined by the halves pairing of Callum Grantham and Toby Batten, while the Sydney Roosters have four juniors included in the squad, such as 2025 Under-18s City versus Country player of the match Darcy Smith.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Cronulla Sharks forward Thomas Dellow was named the Player of the Tournament.\r\n2025 U18 Australian Schoolboys Team\r\n1. Cameron Bamblett (Parramatta Eels)\r\n2. Filipe Fakauaho (Sydney Roosters)\r\n3. Toby Winter (Newcastle Knights)\r\n4. Dayne Jennings (South Sydney Rabbitohs)\r\n5. Antonie Verhoeven (Brisbane Broncos)\r\n6. Callum Grantham (Cronulla Sharks)\r\n7. Toby Batten (The Dolphins)\r\n8. Jackson Koina (Brisbane Broncos)\r\n9. Liam Bell (Sydney Roosters)\r\n10. Jake White (Cronulla Sharks)\r\n11. Pheonix Godinet (Wests Tigers)\r\n12. Darcy Smith (Sydney Roosters)\r\n13. Thomas Dellow (Cronulla Sharks)\r\n\r\nInterchange\r\n14. Hayden Watson (Melbourne Storm)\r\n15. Roman Tuaimau (Canberra Raiders)\r\n16. Xzavier Timoteo (Sydney Roosters)\r\n17. Christoper Petrus (Parramatta Eels)\r\n18. David Bryenton (Canterbury Bulldogs)