Preparing to face England this weekend in the opening match of the 2025 Ashes Series, Kangaroos halfback Nathan Cleary has revealed that he's confident that he can adjust his kicking game for the different stadiums.

Unlike rugby league fields in Australia, British fields are smaller, especially in the in-goal area. This difference in length has seen multiple players struggle with their kicking game - most recently, the playmakers for Samoa and Tonga.

Meanwhile, the weather difference will also play a major role in the contest as it will be much colder in some parts of the nation - the three matches will take place in different cities.

Ahead of the clash, Nathan Cleary opened up on the difference in fields and revealed that he needs to adjust, having only played in the country during the 2022 Rugby League World Cup and 2024 World Club Challenge against Wigan.

"You do have to adjust your kicking," Cleary told NRL.com.

"In the World Cup final at Old Trafford, which was a crazy experience in itself to play at Old Trafford, the in-goals were absolutely tiny.

"It's definitely something to be aware of but from experience being over there sometimes you can overthink it a bit.

"You need to trust your skill and back yourself to get it in the in-goal rather than think too much about it but you do have to assess as the game's going on."