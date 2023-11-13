The NRL have confirmed the 2024 NRLW fixtures, with the season to start in Newcastle on Thursday, July 25.

The standalone match to start the season comes on a day with no men's competition matches thanks to a State of Origin game being played the evening before.

The opening round then continues on Saturday, July 27 with the Cronulla Sharks taking on the North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos playing the Parramatta Eels.

Sunday's opening round fixtures feature the St George Illawarra Dragons and Gold Coast Titans, before the Wests Tigers play the Canberra Raiders.

» FULL NRLW FIXTURES

Despite some talk of further expansion for 2024, the NRL have put that on hold, with the season to again feature ten teams over nine rounds, with the grand final to be held on the same day as the men's grand final.

In addition to the opening round's standalone Thursday night game, the NRLW season will also feature Thursday games in Rounds 8 and 9 once the men's competition heads into its finals series.

Those games will see the Wests Tigers host the St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday, September 12 in Round 8, and the Cronulla Sharks play the Wests Tigers a week later in Round 9 at PointsBet Stadium.

The clash between the 2023 grand finalists - the Knights and Titans - will be delayed until Round 8 when the clubs meet on Saturday, September 14 at CBus Super Stadium in the second game of a double-header which features the Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks beforehand.

The women's State of Origin series has also been expanded to three games, with the games to be played at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday, May 16, Newcastle on Thursday, June 6 and Townsville on Saturday, July 27.

Game 1 is played the day before magic round in the men's competition gets underway, Game 2 is on a Thursday without men's competition, and Game 3 will compete with a men's competition match.

» CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL NRLW FIXTURES