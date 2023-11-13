The NRL have confirmed the full fixture list and draw for the 2024 season, which kicks off in Las Vegas on March 2 (March 3 Australian time).

The season will open up with (as previously confirmed) the South Sydney Rabbitohs clashing with the Manly Sea Eagles, and the Brisbane Broncos against the Sydney Roosters.

In a break from tradition, the games in Las Vegas also mean it'll be a Sunday afternoon timeslot that the season gets underway in.

FULL 2024 NRL SEASON FIXTURES

The remaining six games of Round 1 will be played in Australia the following weekend, with the Wests Tigers having the opening bye of the season.

The first clash between last year's grand finalists the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos will be played in Round 3 on Thursday, March 21 at the foot of the mountains.

Anzac Day, which falls on a Thursday this year, has been increased to a triple-header to give the Warriors a home game. The New Zealand Warriors will host the first game of the day against the Gold Coast Titans, before the traditional St George Illawarra Dragons-Sydney Roosters clash at 4pm, and the Melbourne Storm's evening game, this time against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the Victorian capital.

Magic Round will be held during Round 11, with the Dragons missing out this time by virtue of having the bye. The big games of the round will again see the Manly Sea Eagles host the Brisbane Broncos on the Friday evening, while Saturday's triple-header is capped off with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and North Queensland Cowboys, and the free to air Sunday game will see the Melbourne Storm clash with the Parramatta Eels.

State of Origin has again been retained in its six-week window, with Game 1 in Sydney on Wednesday, June 5, Game 2 in Melbourne on Wednesday, June 26 and Game in Brisbane on Wednesday, July 17.

The final weekend of the regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 8, with the Newcastle Knights and Dolphins playing the final game of the year. The round once again features the Broncos against the Storm, and the Rabbitohs against the Roosters, while the Panthers close their season against the Titans.

The finals will kick off on Friday, September 13, with the grand final again to be played on the first Sunday in October, which in 2024 will be October 6. No venue for the decider has been confirmed.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL 2024 SEASON DRAW