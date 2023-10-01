The Penrith Panthers have put together a dominant first half, but had their lead reduced to 8-6 on the stroke of halftime to set up a thrilling second half.

In front of a sell out crowd at the Olympic Stadium, and with the temperature still hovering around 30 degrees at kick-off, the Panthers were all but perfect from the opening minutes of the game as they dominated possession and territory.

The Broncos were their own worst enemy early in the game, making four errors in the opening 15 minutes of the contest to constantly invite the Panthers onto the attack.

Penrith themselves, looking to make it three straight premierships in what is their fourth straight grand final, were clunky at best in attack, but managed to score after a short drop out.

The drop out, in the 19th minute of the game and on the back of an error from Reece Walsh in the red zone, saw Herbie Farnworth tap the ball back, only for it to fall into the lap of Mitch Kenny who scored the game's opening try untouched.

Brisbane continued to struggle getting themselves properly into the game, and gave up a penalty goal to Penrith just minutes later.

The 8-0 lead looked like it would hold until halftime, with the Broncos having a pair of injury scares - one a HIA to Thomas Flegler, and the other a groin or hip problem for Adam Reynolds.

Reynolds was able to continue, and Flegler returned after passing the test, before putting the Broncos on the board on the stroke of halftime with a final tackle barge over effort under the sticks.

Halftime summary

Penrith Panthers 8 (Try: Mitch Kenny; Conversion: Stephen Crichton 1/1; Penalty Goal: Nathan Cleary 1/1) lead Brisbane Broncos 6 (Try: Thomas Flegler; Conversion: Adam Reynolds 1/1)