The full squads for the 2020 State of Origin series have been revealed following the completion of the 2020 NRL season.

The Origin series kicks off at the Adelaide Oval on November 4, with Game 2 to be played in Sydney on November 11 and the series finale at Suncorp Stadium on November 18.

NSW Blues Squad

Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Boyd Cordner (Sydney Roosters)

Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders)

Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Dale Finucane (Melbourne Storm)

Tyson Frizell (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Clinton Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Cameron McInnes (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Queensland Maroons Squad

Jai Arrow (Gold Coast Titans)

AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

Phillip Sami (Gold Coast Titans)

Edrick Lee (Newcastle Knights)

Hymel Hunt (Newcastle Knights)

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

Coen Hess (North Queensland Cowboys)

Xavier Coates (Brisbane Broncos)

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Josh Kerr (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Harry Grant (Wests Tigers)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Jake Friend (Sydney Roosters)

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Jaydn Su’A (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Corey Allan (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Dane Gagai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Dunamis Lui (Canberra Raiders)

Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

Kurt Capewell (Penrith Panthers)

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Melbourne Storm)

Brenko Lee (Melbourne Storm)

Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Christian Welch (Melbourne Storm)

Felise Kaufusi (Melbourne Storm)