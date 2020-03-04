Ahead of next week’s NRL opening round, we preview eight teams and try to predict their finishing position.

Brisbane Broncos

Recruitment Grade: B

Not much to report outside of the retirement of Matt Gillette and the signing of Brodie Croft. Kahu returns after an almost holiday up north. Croft will likely start at 7.

Star Player: Anthony Milford

We’ve resisted the urge to name the Broncs 19-year prop here as we believe Milford to be the ace on Red Hill.

His partnership with the incoming Croft will define their 2020 season. Milf needs to make that six jersey his again.

Prediction: 9th

The Broncs have burned us before re predictions but they just have too many questions heading into 2020 to predict a top-eight finish.

Where do Boyd and Bird fit in? Can Milford bounce back? Can Haas and Fifita shoulder the insane amount of pressure placed on their young shoulders? How do Turpin and Brody Croft fit into their increases roles?

Canberra Raiders

Recruitment Grade: A

George Williams is a big in, if he can adapt to the quicker pace of NRL as quickly as hoped.

Curtis Scott is a genuine star in the making. Prior to Australia Day charge, we had the centre on my buy of the year shortlist.

Rapana is a huge out although I don’t believe Sezer nor Leilua would make this squad.

Star Player: Josh Hodgson

Many would have Wighton’s name here but the English number nine has proven himself to be the Green Machine’s main man.

Hodgson is set to br right up there in terms of a Dally M Medal. We’re expecting huge things.

Prediction: 1st

We can hear the keys in the comments already but we’d argue that the Raiders are stronger than last year.

Williams is an elite level halfback and should provide extra class, while Curtis Scott, should he be available, is an upgrade on Leilua.

CNK and Wighton have another pre-season under their belts in the roles they made their own in 2019. Minor Premiers!

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Recruitment Grade: C

Stimson is a solid in but it’s hard to see where he is overly needed in a strong pack.

Lichaa ‘headlines’ the list of names exiting the club. Not much to comment on here. Salary cap issues are still very much at play here.

Star Player: Dallin Watene-Zelenziak

Honestly, it’s hard to pinpoint any one player here but for mine, but DWZ is the club’s most important player.

They need the fullback to produce the form he showed for the Kiwis during his time in the custodian role. He’s super talented and made a huge difference to the Dogs after his mid-season switch.

Prediction: 14th

For everything, we like the blue and whites, but there’s equal things to dislike.

Their pack is jam-packed full of bark but their halves don’t seem to have the bite to back up their big men.

Their backs are quick and can find the line however to say they can find an error is an understatement.

Cronulla Sharks

Recruitment Grade: B

On paper the Sharks have lost way more than they gained, however in reality, it was time for change. Gallen’s retirement will hurt, as will Prior’s move to England. However, the Sharks super talented group of youngsters is ready to shine. Feki, Brailey and Capewell would likely have been replaced in 2020.

Jesse Ramien left the Shire a near rep certainty yet returns after a hugely underwhelming stint in the Hunter. He’s a gun player and strengthens the side.

Star Player: Shaun Johnson

Some of the talk in the media re Johnson had been absolutely ludicrous. He didn’t set the world on fire in 2020 but talks of him being on his last legs are laughable.

That said, the Sharks need their superstar half at his best if they’re any hope of a second premiership. His place kicking was abysmal in 2019 but all reports are his fitness and strength are back.

Prediction: 7th

This outfit could finish anywhere between 4th and 14th such is the level of unknown. If Johnson, Moylan and Dugan play to their best, it’s hard to see many who can stop this side.

Confidence in all three taking the field, let alone firing, is hardly sky high, but Wade Graham is the most creative back-rower on the code and shapes as their X-Factor. Look for Xerri and Ramien to have monster years.

Gold Coast Titans

Recruitment Grade: F

The Titans were distant wooden spooners in 2019 yet recruited no one of any circumstance.

They lost bit-part players but really needed to strengthen to enable any chance of immediate improvement.

Star Player: Ash Taylor

This has to be Ash Taylor’s year. This has to be the year he justifies his massive contract and hype.

No one doubts the talents held by the number seven, but Titans fans could be forgiven for starting to worry. We’re confident his big off-season will allow us to see the best of the once Origin linked playmaker.

Prediction: 15th

I see an improvement in the Titans in 2020, which is saying they can’t possibly be as bad as they were last year.

Taylor, Brimson and Peats will have to be in everything and far improved from last year, to be any chance of anything positive this year.

Ryan James’ season-ending injury was a horror blow, while their best fit forward in Arrow has made it clear that he’s Bunnies bound before a ball is even kicked in 2020

Manly Sea Eagles

Recruitment Grade: C

Danny Levi comes in as late cover in the number nine role after the departure of Koroisau and the unavailability of Fainu.

Api is a big out but Manly couldn’t have seen coming what happened to their first choice hooker. Sad to see Elgey and Hodkinson forced into retirement.

Star Player: Dally Cherry-Evans

“Turbo” you say? Not a bad shout, but no one is more instrumental to success at Brookie than DCE.

He’s lead the side to win streaks sans his fullback and is now one of the premier and experienced halves in the competition.

Prediction: 8th

Manly shocked everyone in 2019 by making the finals. I predict a second-straight finals finish based purely on their coach.

Hasler can get the best out of players but I honestly can’t see them matching last year. I’ll prepare to be proven wrong again.

Melbourne Storm

Recruitment Grade: C-

The Storm were dominant minor premiers and didn’t need to go big in the market, adding only a couple of fringe first grade Titans.

They did lose both starting centres and their back up number seven. I know better than to doubt Bellamy though.

Star Player: Cameron Munster

The Storm, Maroon and Kangaroos pivot is at the peak of his powers, although seems to go even higher every year.

He’s now firmly overtaken Smith as the Storm, and arguably the competitions number one.

Prediction: 2nd

Every year the “experts” predict the Storm decline. It’ll come but it won’t be in 2020.

They’ve lost their starting centres but Chambers was burning out, and Bellamy saw something he didn’t like in Scott.

Smith is still there and Munster is top three players in the game. Maybe 2021 …

New Zealand Warriors

Recruitment Grade: D

Wayde Egan enters the multiple man race for the nine jersey, while Ayshford, Sao and Luke exit.

The Warriors played their trump card midseason in 2019 by signing Nikorima, which didn’t leave them with any substantial wiggle room.

Star Player: RTS

There is no more important player in terms of their team’s output than the Kiwi ace.

Everything that is good for the Warriors comes through the former, and almost back to back Dally M medalist.

Prediction: 16th

Last time we had the Warriors 16th and they looked finals bound for 3/4s of the season, but it’s hard to see anything close to finals footy in this squad.

RTS is a genius and Green is in the argument for the games most underrated, but outside of their weapon wingers, where do the points come from?