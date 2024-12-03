A former winger for the Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers, David Nofoaluma, has found a new team as he continues his rugby league playing career.

Named the 2020 Dally M Winger of the Year, Nofoaluma featured in 192 games for the Tigers between 2013 and 2023, to go with another six for the Melbourne Storm in 2022 while on loan and has 104 career NRL tries to his name.

Leaving the competition in 2023 and following stints with the Salford Red Devils and Glebe Dirty Reds - an affiliate of the Sydney Roosters in the Ron Massey Cup - he has signed with the Pia Donkeys in the French Elite Championship competition.

Unfortunately, the six-time Samoan international and Serbian international representative failed to win in his opening match with the Donkeys last weekend.

The all-time leading tryscorer for the Wests Tigers - with 100 tries - he is a former U18s NSW Blues representative and made headlines less than 12 months ago after he was terminated from the final two years of his contract with the Concord-based team.

Reportedly agreeing to a severance package of $300,000 at the time, Nofoaluma refused to train and then arrived late to a training session after complaining to the RLPA over unfair treatment from the club's coaching staff.

"Obviously, it's disappointing. It hurts me personally," Nofoaluma told The Sydney Morning Herald on his exit from the Wests Tigers in February.

"A lot of times, people don't realise we're humans before athletes. Instead of dealing with it on a personal level … there's no need to go to the press [to leak negative stories]. I don't think it's a nice thing to do.

"It shows what type of club you are. I don't have to deal with that any more, which is a good thing.

"I was the longest-serving player in the team whilst I was there. As much as things didn't go well and they wanted me out of there, it doesn't take away from the time I've been there."