Former NRL centre Ricky Leutele has opened up on his rugby league future as he remains unsigned beyond the conclusion of this season.

Exiting the NRL at the end of the 2020 season, Leutele has played in the Super League for the past four seasons with the Huddersfield Giants (2021-22) and now Leigh Leopards (2023-present).

A seven-time Samoan international, his career in the NRL spanned ten seasons across two stints for the Cronulla Sharks (2010-18) and Melbourne Storm (2020) in which he scored 50 career tries.

He was also a member of the Cronulla Sharks maiden premiership-winning team in 2016, where he made the final tackle of the match.

Only signed until the end of this season, Leutele confirmed that he remains in talks with the Leigh Leopards over a new contract to continue his rugby league career.

“We're currently in talks. I'm constantly talking with Chezzy (director of rugby Chris Chester) and the club,” said Leutele, per League Express.

“The good thing is the club want me and I want to stay so we've just got to work out the finer details of it all and hopefully get it over the line some time soon.”

While a return to the NRL would be seen as unlikely, considering he is now 34 years old, he was previously shopped around to NRL clubs two years ago and could provide a mentoring role.

However, he admitted that him and his family are loving it in the United Kingdom and are unlikely to move back to Australia anytime in the near future.

“It's a really good, tight-knit group,” Leutele added.

“My wife and kids love it here too, which helps a lot. I'm enjoying everyday life, on and off the field.