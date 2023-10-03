Former NRL halfback Brett Kimmorley, who has 307 first-grade games under his belt, has labelled Nathan Cleary as a "future immoral".

The words from Kimmorley come after an amazing 20 minutes from Cleary that helped secure the Penrith Panthers their third consecutive NRL premiership - the first time since the Parramatta Eels in the 1980s.

Cleary orchestrated one of the all-time great comebacks despite being behind by 16 points against the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday night. It came after Penrith had conceded a hat-trick to Ezra Mam in a 15-minute window after halftime, and fellow half Jarome Luai had to exit the field with a shoulder injury. Cleary would play a role in each of the final three tries for the men from the Foot of the Mountains and scored the last try on his own and kicked all three goals in the dramatic comeback. The magnificent showing would also see him join Bradley Clyde and Billy Slater as the only other players to win more than one Clive Churchill Medal since it was introduced in 1986.

This has created the debate if Cleary is worthy of becoming an NRL Immortal. One former player who has backed him to achieve the prestigious honour is Brett Kimmorley.

Kimmorley was the 1999 Clive Churchill medal winner for the Melbourne Storm, 2000 Dally M Halfback of the Year and registered 22 games for Australia, and ten games for the NSW Blues during his playing career.

“He's a future immortal, he's done effectively, in a short career what everyone else has done in their whole careers,” Kimmorley said on SEN League.

“There's nothing he hasn't won, today was the biggest occasion and he stood up, and iced it, big games, big kicks, he's done everything and he's 25.

“Nathan had two line breaks, one try assist, one try, 21 runs, 162 metres, kicked the ball for 662 metres and had a 40/20.

“He had 21 carries as a halfback, that's a front rower's number.”