Former NRL halfback Brett Kimmorley, who has 307 first-grade games under his belt, has labelled Nathan Cleary as a "future immoral".
The words from Kimmorley come after an amazing 20 minutes from Cleary that helped secure the Penrith Panthers their third consecutive NRL premiership - the first time since the Parramatta Eels in the 1980s.
This has created the debate if Cleary is worthy of becoming an NRL Immortal. One former player who has backed him to achieve the prestigious honour is Brett Kimmorley.
Kimmorley was the 1999 Clive Churchill medal winner for the Melbourne Storm, 2000 Dally M Halfback of the Year and registered 22 games for Australia, and ten games for the NSW Blues during his playing career.
“He's a future immortal, he's done effectively, in a short career what everyone else has done in their whole careers,” Kimmorley said on SEN League.
“There's nothing he hasn't won, today was the biggest occasion and he stood up, and iced it, big games, big kicks, he's done everything and he's 25.
“Nathan had two line breaks, one try assist, one try, 21 runs, 162 metres, kicked the ball for 662 metres and had a 40/20.
“He had 21 carries as a halfback, that's a front rower's number.”