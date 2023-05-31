Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater has confirmed a pair of injuries to come from the side's win in the State of Origin series-opening game.

Dolphins' forward Tom Gilbert was taken from the field inside the opening 20 minutes of the contest with a shoulder injury.

His right shoulder appeared to be hanging by his side as he made his way from the ground, and it was confirmed shortly afterwards on the Channel 9 broadcast that he had suffered a dislocation.

While the severity of the dislocation isn't known, it's likely Gilbert will need at least a few weeks on the sideline.

Adding insult to injury for the Maroons, Gilbert's interchange was bungled, with the Maroons briefly having 14 players on the field and giving away a penalty.

It ultimately cost them nothing, and Slater explained how it happened post-game.

"There was a couple of seconds that we had 14 players," Slater said.

"I thought Tom Gilbert had been taken off on the other side. His shoulder popped out so he was in a pretty bad way, so we made that call to get Lindsay on thinking Gilbert was off the field on the other side."

Slater also said Brisbane Broncos' winger Selwyn Cobbo has suffered a hip injury, although the severity of the said injury is yet to be ascertained.

"Selwyn has an issue with his hip. We aren't exactly sure at the moment. He has a bit of ice on it, but the medical staff will assess all our players and report back to their clubs. Apart from that and Gilbert, I think we are okay," Slater confirmed post-game.

Cobbo is unlikely to play for the Broncos this weekend, while Gilbert was never named for the Broncos.

Both players have three weeks to recover ahead of Game 2, which will be played on June 21 in Brisbane and presents an opportunity for the Maroons to take the series with a game to spare.