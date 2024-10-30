Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has admitted that he would love to compete in the Super League competition before he decides to hang up the boots on his playing career.

A two-time premiership winner with the Roosters, Radley has been one of the best forwards for the club since his debut in 2017 and will need to continue his form next season with the departures of several high-profile players.

Contracted until the end of the 2027 season, the 26-year-old has struggled with concussions throughout his career.

However, he has illustrated that he has the ability to be one of the top five forwards in the competition when he is fully fit and performing at his best level.

Although it may be some time before he ends up moving from the NRL to the Super League competition, the nine-time English international revealed he is interested in making a move overseas and has already spoken to his immediate family about it.

"100 per cent. I've already spoke to my partner about it. We've got kids but I know she would love it as well over here," Radley told Love Rugby League.

"It's something that I want to do for sure at some point in my career. It means a lot to me to be here.

"At the time my thought process was around the Roosters because I wanted to play in the finals but then after that, I spoke to the staff there and they assured me that if I do everything right I'd be fine for England.”

While it is hard to predict where he could potentially end up in the Super League competition, he has a close relationship with Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam and star halfback Lachlan Lam.

Lachlan and Radley have been close friends, having attended the same high school together and played junior football at the Clovelly Crocodiles, in which Adrian was the head coach.