The NRL grand final is here, with the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels to square off in the biggest game on the calendar.

Grand final day will also bring us the NRLW decider between the Eels and Newcastle Knights, and a state challenge between NSW Cup premiers the Panthers and QLD Cup premiers the Norths Devils.

With that in mind, we asked our team who were winning all three games and a number of other questions.

Read on for all the big predictions ahead of the big dance.

Nick Bishop

Winners: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 18

First try: Izack Tago

Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary

NRLW: Newcastle Knights

State Challenge: Penrith Panthers

Definitely will happen: Panthers complete a clean sweep of mens grades from SG Ball to NRL.

Definitely won't happen: Panthers complete a clean sweep of mens grades, SG Ball to NRL.

Ed Carmine

Winners: Parramatta Eels

Margin: 8

First try: Maika Sivo

Clive Churchill Medal: Junior Paulo

NRLW: Newcastle Knights

State Challenge: Norths Devils

Definitely will happen: Nathan Cleary is targeted.

Definitely won't happen: CommBank Stadium burnt down in celebratory scenes reminiscent of '81.

Mark Goodyear

Winners: Parramatta Eels

Margin: 2

First try: Maika Sivo

Clive Churchill Medal: Mitchell Moses

NRLW: Parramatta Eels

State Challenge: Penrith Panthers

Definitely will happen: Jarome Luai gets involved in some form of push and shove.

Definitely won't happen: Luai wins said push and shove.

Mitch Keating

Winners: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 8

First try: Maika Sivo

Clive Churchill Medal: Jarome Luai

NRLW: Parramatta Eels

State Challenge: Penrith Panthers

Definitely will happen: Eels score opening try.

Definitely won't happen: Gutherson shines on big stage.

Euan Kennedy

Winners: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 8

First try: Stephen Crichton

Clive Churchill Medal: Dylan Edwards

NRLW: Parramatta Eels

State Challenge: Penrith Panthers

Definitely will happen: A bit of push and shove and shirt grabbing.

Definitely won't happen: Everyone is satisfied with the performance of the referee at fulltime.

David Piepers

Winners: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 2 (or less)

First try: Viliame Kikau

Clive Churchill Medal: Dylan Edwards

NRLW: Newcastle Knights

State Challenge: Penrith Panthers

Definitely will happen: Eels leading at halftime.

Definitely won't happen: Jarome Luai endearing himself to all league fans.

Scott Pryde

Winners: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 8

First try: Shaun Lane

Clive Churchill Medal: Isaah Yeo

NRLW: Parramatta Eels

State Challenge: Penrith Panthers

Definitely will happen: A forward to win the Clive Churchill - this game is going to be brutal.

Definitely won't happen: Kick-off being on time - 7:30? You must be joking.

Alex Stuart

Winners: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 14

First try: Mitchell Moses

Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary

NRLW: Newcastle Knights

State Challenge: Penrith Panthers

Definitely will happen: Eels to lead at halftime.

Definitely won't happen: A player being sin binned or sent off.

Jack Blyth

Winners: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 8

First try: Maika Sivo

Clive Churchill Medal: Dylan Edwards

NRLW: Newcastle Knights

State Challenge: Penrith Panthers

Definitely will happen: At least 15 mentions on the broadcast of the 'Battle of the West'.

Definitely won't happen: Any front-rower scoring a try. Apologies for those hoping to see a FuiFui MoiMoi Grand Final try-like effort.