The NRL grand final is here, with the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels to square off in the biggest game on the calendar.
Grand final day will also bring us the NRLW decider between the Eels and Newcastle Knights, and a state challenge between NSW Cup premiers the Panthers and QLD Cup premiers the Norths Devils.
With that in mind, we asked our team who were winning all three games and a number of other questions.
Read on for all the big predictions ahead of the big dance.
Nick Bishop
Winners: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 18
First try: Izack Tago
Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary
NRLW: Newcastle Knights
State Challenge: Penrith Panthers
Definitely will happen: Panthers complete a clean sweep of mens grades from SG Ball to NRL.
Definitely won't happen: Panthers complete a clean sweep of mens grades, SG Ball to NRL.
Ed Carmine
Winners: Parramatta Eels
Margin: 8
First try: Maika Sivo
Clive Churchill Medal: Junior Paulo
NRLW: Newcastle Knights
State Challenge: Norths Devils
Definitely will happen: Nathan Cleary is targeted.
Definitely won't happen: CommBank Stadium burnt down in celebratory scenes reminiscent of '81.
Mark Goodyear
Winners: Parramatta Eels
Margin: 2
First try: Maika Sivo
Clive Churchill Medal: Mitchell Moses
NRLW: Parramatta Eels
State Challenge: Penrith Panthers
Definitely will happen: Jarome Luai gets involved in some form of push and shove.
Definitely won't happen: Luai wins said push and shove.
Mitch Keating
Winners: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 8
First try: Maika Sivo
Clive Churchill Medal: Jarome Luai
NRLW: Parramatta Eels
State Challenge: Penrith Panthers
Definitely will happen: Eels score opening try.
Definitely won't happen: Gutherson shines on big stage.
Euan Kennedy
Winners: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 8
First try: Stephen Crichton
Clive Churchill Medal: Dylan Edwards
NRLW: Parramatta Eels
State Challenge: Penrith Panthers
Definitely will happen: A bit of push and shove and shirt grabbing.
Definitely won't happen: Everyone is satisfied with the performance of the referee at fulltime.
David Piepers
Winners: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 2 (or less)
First try: Viliame Kikau
Clive Churchill Medal: Dylan Edwards
NRLW: Newcastle Knights
State Challenge: Penrith Panthers
Definitely will happen: Eels leading at halftime.
Definitely won't happen: Jarome Luai endearing himself to all league fans.
Scott Pryde
Winners: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 8
First try: Shaun Lane
Clive Churchill Medal: Isaah Yeo
NRLW: Parramatta Eels
State Challenge: Penrith Panthers
Definitely will happen: A forward to win the Clive Churchill - this game is going to be brutal.
Definitely won't happen: Kick-off being on time - 7:30? You must be joking.
Alex Stuart
Winners: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 14
First try: Mitchell Moses
Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary
NRLW: Newcastle Knights
State Challenge: Penrith Panthers
Definitely will happen: Eels to lead at halftime.
Definitely won't happen: A player being sin binned or sent off.
Jack Blyth
Winners: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 8
First try: Maika Sivo
Clive Churchill Medal: Dylan Edwards
NRLW: Newcastle Knights
State Challenge: Penrith Panthers
Definitely will happen: At least 15 mentions on the broadcast of the 'Battle of the West'.
Definitely won't happen: Any front-rower scoring a try. Apologies for those hoping to see a FuiFui MoiMoi Grand Final try-like effort.