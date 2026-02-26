The 2026 NRL season kicks off on Sunday, and the final cut of predictions are being made ahead of the Las Vegas double-header.
Over the next three days, Zero Tackle will roll out a number of predictions, starting today with our team's calls on who will make the team of the year.
Lee Addison
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wingers: Mark Nawaqanitawase and Xavier Coates
Centres: Herbie Farnworth and Casey McLean
Five-eighth: Dylan Brown
Halfback: Isaiya Katoa
Props: Keaon Koloamatangi and Terrell May
Hooker: Harry Grant
Second-rowers: Ativalu Lisati and Josh Curran
Lock: Patrick Carrigan
Kye Ferreira
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wingers: Jacob Kiraz and Mark Nawaqanitawase
Centres: Herbie Farnworth and Stephen Crichton
Five-eighth: Cameron Munster
Halfback: Mitchell Moses
Props: Payne Haas and Joseph Tapine
Hooker: Blayke Brailey
Second-rowers: Briton Nikora and Jacob Preston
Lock: Isaah Yeo
Aden McGovern
Fullback: Trai Fuller
Wingers: Josh Addo-Carr and Jacob Kiraz
Centres: Kotoni Staggs and Stephen Crichton
Five-eighth: Braydon Trindall
Halfback: Isaiya Katoa
Props: Payne Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake
Hooker: Blayke Brailey
Second-rowers: Viliame Kikau and Jacob Preston
Lock: Patrick Carrigan
Magdalena Murdoch
Fullback: Reece Walsh
Wingers: Josh Addo-Carr and Jamayne Isaako
Centres: Casey McLean and Herbie Farnworth
Five-eighth: Jarome Luai
Halfback: Mitchell Moses
Props: Payne Haas and Terrell May
Hooker: Harry Grant
Second-rowers: David Fifita and Jordan Riki
Lock: Cameron Murray
Dan Nichols
Fullback: Reece Walsh
Wingers: Mark Nawaqanitawase and Brian To'o
Centres: KL Iro and Herbie Farnworth
Five-eighth: Cameron Munster
Halfback: Mitchell Moses
Props: Payne Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake
Hooker: Blayke Brailey
Second-rowers: Jacob Preston and Hudson Young
Lock: Cameron Murray
Darren Parkin
Fullback: Reece Walsh
Wingers: Brian To'o and Mark Nawaqanitawase
Centres: Herbie Farnworth and Kotoni Staggs
Five-eighth: Ethan Strange
Halfback: Jahrome Hughes
Props: Joseph Tapine and Addin Fonua-Blake
Hooker: Harry Grant
Second-rowers: Angus Crichton and Hudson Young
Lock: Isaah Yeo
Scott Pryde
Fullback: Reece Walsh
Wingers: Jacob Kiraz and Alex Johnston
Centres: Herbie Farnworth and Kotoni Staggs
Five-eighth: Cameron Munster
Halfback: Isaiya Katoa
Props: Payne Haas and Joseph Tapine
Hooker: Reece Robson
Second-rowers: Jacob Preston and David Fifita
Lock: Cameron Murray
Leo Twemlow
Fullback: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Wingers: Mark Nawaqanitawase and Josh Addo-Carr
Centres: Stephen Crichton and Tolutau Koula
Five-eighth: Jonah Pezet
Halfback: Nathan Cleary
Props: Payne Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake
Hooker: Blayke Brailey
Second-rowers: David Fifita and Haumole Olakau'atu
Lock: Cameron Murray
Get set for the footy with the FREE Zero Tackle 2026 NRL Season Guide! Packed with 130+ pages of player profiles, team previews, insights and analysis, the 2026 NRL Season Guide is built for fans who want the full picture. Download your free Season Guide HERE.