The 2026 NRL season kicks off on Sunday, and the final cut of predictions are being made ahead of the Las Vegas double-header.

Over the next three days, Zero Tackle will roll out a number of predictions, starting today with our team's calls on who will make the team of the year.

Lee Addison

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wingers: Mark Nawaqanitawase and Xavier Coates

Centres: Herbie Farnworth and Casey McLean

Five-eighth: Dylan Brown

Halfback: Isaiya Katoa

Props: Keaon Koloamatangi and Terrell May

Hooker: Harry Grant

Second-rowers: Ativalu Lisati and Josh Curran

Lock: Patrick Carrigan

Kye Ferreira

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wingers: Jacob Kiraz and Mark Nawaqanitawase

Centres: Herbie Farnworth and Stephen Crichton

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Mitchell Moses

Props: Payne Haas and Joseph Tapine

Hooker: Blayke Brailey

Second-rowers: Briton Nikora and Jacob Preston

Lock: Isaah Yeo

Aden McGovern

Fullback: Trai Fuller

Wingers: Josh Addo-Carr and Jacob Kiraz

Centres: Kotoni Staggs and Stephen Crichton

Five-eighth: Braydon Trindall

Halfback: Isaiya Katoa

Props: Payne Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake

Hooker: Blayke Brailey

Second-rowers: Viliame Kikau and Jacob Preston

Lock: Patrick Carrigan

Magdalena Murdoch

Fullback: Reece Walsh

Wingers: Josh Addo-Carr and Jamayne Isaako

Centres: Casey McLean and Herbie Farnworth

Five-eighth: Jarome Luai

Halfback: Mitchell Moses

Props: Payne Haas and Terrell May

Hooker: Harry Grant

Second-rowers: David Fifita and Jordan Riki

Lock: Cameron Murray

Dan Nichols

Fullback: Reece Walsh

Wingers: Mark Nawaqanitawase and Brian To'o

Centres: KL Iro and Herbie Farnworth

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Mitchell Moses

Props: Payne Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake

Hooker: Blayke Brailey

Second-rowers: Jacob Preston and Hudson Young

Lock: Cameron Murray

Darren Parkin

Fullback: Reece Walsh

Wingers: Brian To'o and Mark Nawaqanitawase

Centres: Herbie Farnworth and Kotoni Staggs

Five-eighth: Ethan Strange

Halfback: Jahrome Hughes

Props: Joseph Tapine and Addin Fonua-Blake

Hooker: Harry Grant

Second-rowers: Angus Crichton and Hudson Young

Lock: Isaah Yeo

Scott Pryde

Fullback: Reece Walsh

Wingers: Jacob Kiraz and Alex Johnston

Centres: Herbie Farnworth and Kotoni Staggs

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Isaiya Katoa

Props: Payne Haas and Joseph Tapine

Hooker: Reece Robson

Second-rowers: Jacob Preston and David Fifita

Lock: Cameron Murray

Leo Twemlow

Fullback: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Wingers: Mark Nawaqanitawase and Josh Addo-Carr

Centres: Stephen Crichton and Tolutau Koula

Five-eighth: Jonah Pezet

Halfback: Nathan Cleary

Props: Payne Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake

Hooker: Blayke Brailey

Second-rowers: David Fifita and Haumole Olakau'atu

Lock: Cameron Murray