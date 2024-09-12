James Tedesco was able to beat Jahrome Hughes by just two votes in the race for this year's NRL MVP crown, but with all the votes compiled from every game, we can now reveal our team of the year.

Zero Tackle's MVP worked with four judges awarding votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 process during each game of the season.

To be selected in the team of the year, a player was first considered for the position they played the most games in, then that they must have played a minimum of five games in a secondary position to be considered.

Players picked on the bench had to play a minimum of five games from the interchange.

Zero Tackle's full NRL MVP leaderboard for 2024

Zero Tackle's MVP Team of the year

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) - 269 votes

2. Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 151 votes

3. Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins) - 115 votes

4. Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) - 109 votes

5. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 120 votes

6. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys) - 114 votes

7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm) - 267 votes

8. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors) - 136 votes

9. Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 69 votes

10. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders) - 108 votes

11. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters) - 116 votes

12. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs) - 112 votes

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers) - 156 votes

14. Terrell May (Sydney Roosters) - 79 votes

15. Daine Laurie (Penrith Panthers) - 71 votes

16. Tyran Wishart (Melbourne Storm) - 64 votes

17. Josh Curran (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 51 votes

For good measure, here are the B and C teams. We have excluded interchange benches from these teams, and all interchange players from the A team were re-eligible for selection.

Zero Tackle's NRL MVP B team of the year

1. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys) - 237 votes

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers) - 112 votes

3. Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights) - 96 votes

4. Jesse Ramien (Cronulla Sharks) - 95 votes

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks) - 87 votes

6. Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 101 votes

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles) - 141 votes

8. Terrell May (Sydney Roosters) - 79 votes

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm) - 68 votes

10. Stefano Utoikamanu (Wests Tigers) - 57 votes

11. Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm) - 111 votes

12. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans) - 104 votes

13. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos) - 132 votes

Zero Tackle's NRL MVP C team of the year

1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles) - 197 votes

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand Warriors) - 83 votes

3. Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters) - 94 votes

4. Kayal Iro (Cronulla Sharks) - 94 votes

5. Dominic Young (Sydney Roosters) - 73 votes

6. Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks) - 99 votes

7. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 132 votes

8. Josh Curran (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 51 votes

9. Jeremy Marshall-King (The Dolphins) - 58 votes

10. James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers) - 48 votes

11. Viliame Kikau (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 97 votes

12. Jaydn Su'A (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 85 votes

13. Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters) - 39 votes