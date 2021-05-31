Brisbane Broncos 12 vs Melbourne Storm 40

The Storm were brilliant and classy as ever in a comfortable win over the Broncos. Brisbane simply were no match.

Melbourne never looked in danger of losing this one and probably didn’t get out of third gear for the entire night. Brandon Smith was immense all night pulling the strings for the Storm.

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm ROUND 12 STATS 20

Tackles Made 2

Tries 1

LB Assists

Matt Clements: 5. N. Hynes, 4. B. Smith, 3. J. Hughes, 2. T. Kamikamica, 1. C. Johns.

Will Evans: 5. N. Hynes, 4. B. Smith, 3. J. Hughes, 2. T. Kamikamica, 1. D. Finucane.

Dan Nicholls: 5. N. Hynes, 4. B. Smith, 3. J. Hughes, 2. T. Kamikamica, 1. A. Pene.

Jack Blyth: 5. B. Smith, 4. N. Hynes, 3. J. Hughes, 2. T. Kamikamica, 1. C. Johns.

North Queensland 29 vs New Zealand 28

The Cowboys have been on fire recently and perhaps flirted with their form a little too much before a Valentine Holmes field goals got them out of jail.

The Warriors fought hard in the second half to get themselves back in the game but had their hearts broken by the final whistle.

SCOTT DRINKWATER

Five-Eighth Cowboys ROUND 12 STATS 1

Tries 201

Kick Metres 1

Line Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. S. Drinkwater, 4. R. Walsh, 3. V. Holmes, 2. R. Tuivasa-Sheck, 1. R. Robson.

Will Evans: 5. S. Drinkwater, 4. R. Walsh, 3. V. Holmes, 2. R. Robson, 1. T. Gilbert.

Dan Nicholls: 5. S. Drinkwater, 4. R. Walsh, 3. V. Holmes, 2. R. Tuivasa-Sheck, 1. R. Robson.

Jack Blyth: 5. S. Drinkwater, 4. R. Walsh, 3. V. Holmes, 2. R. Robson, 1. R. Tuivasa-Sheck.

Wests Tigers 34 vs St George Illawarra 18

The Dragons have only themselves to blame. A slow start left them behind the 8-ball from the get go and they were unable to make up the ground required.

Wests on the other hand will be happy with the two points. They were good right throughout and never really looked in danger of letting it slip.

Matt Clements: 5. D. Laurie, 4. A. Doueihi, 3. A. Twal, 2. L. Leilua, 1. J. Roberts.

Will Evans: 5. D. Laurie, 4. A. Doueihi, 3. L. Leilua, 2. L. Brooks, 1. A. Twal.

Dan Nichols: 5. D. Laurie, 4. A. Doueihi, 3. A. Twal, 2. L. Leilua, 1. L. Brooks.

Jack Blyth: 5. D. Laurie, 4. A. Doueihi, 3. L. Leilua, 2. A. Twal, 1. J. Roberts.

Penrith 30 vs Canterbury 4

The Panthers look genuinely unstoppable at this point. They have not put a foot wrong this season and maintained their perfect start to 2021.

You’d expect them to do that against the Bulldogs to be fair. But they were clinical and professional throughout.

STEPHEN CRICHTON

Fullback Panthers ROUND 12 STATS 1

Tries 1

Try Assists 3

Tackle Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. S. Crichton, 4. B. To’o, 3. J. Fisher-Harris, 2. P. Momirovski, 1. A. Koroisau.

Will Evans: 5. S. Crichton, 4. J. Fisher-Harris, 3. M. Burton, 2. B. To’o, 1. V. Kikau.

Dan Nichols: 5. S. Crichton, 4. B. To’o, 3. J. Fisher-Harris, 2. P. Momirovski, 1. M. Burton.

Jack Blyth: 5. S. Crichton, 4. B. To’o, 3. J. Fisher-Harris, 2. P. Momirovski, 1. V. Kikau.

South Sydney 38 vs Parramatta 20

Matt Clements: 5. D. Gagai, 4. C. Walker, 3. A. Johnston, 2. K. Koloamatangi, 1. L. Mitchell.

Will Evans: 5. D. Gagai, 4. A. Johnston 3. C. Walker, 2. K. Koloamatangi, 1. D. Cook.

Dan Nichols: 5. D. Gagai, 4. C. Walker 3. D. Cook, 2. A. Johnston, 1. K. Koloamatangi.

Jack Blyth: 5. C. Walker, 4. D. Gagai, 3. D. Cook, 2. K. Koloamatangi, 1. A. Johnston.

Sydney 44 vs Canberra 16

The Roosters recovered some pride this week after a bitterly disappointing loss last week. This loomed as a real danger game for the Bondi club but the stood tall and got the job done.

The Roosters were led by some of their older heads. The experienced heads stood tall and made sure the Roosters righted last weeks wrongs.

JOSEPH MANU

Five-Eighth Roosters ROUND 12 STATS 1

Try Assists 2

Tries 44

Kick Metres

Matt Clements: 5. J. Manu, 4. J. Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. S. Taukeiaho, 2. J. Morris, 1. C. Harawira-Naera.

Will Evans: 5. J. Manu, 4. J. Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. J. Tedesco, 2. S. Taukeiaho , 1. C. Harawira-Naera.

Dan Nichols: 5. J. Manu, 4. J. Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. S. Taukeiaho, 2. J. Tedesco, 1. C. Harawira-Naera.

Jack Blyth: 5. J. Manu, 4. J. Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. S. Taukeiaho, 2. C. Harawira-Naera, 1. J. Suaalli.

Cronulla 38 vs Gold Coast 20

The Titans were very poor here and were somewhat flattered by the scoreboard in the end. The Sharks were miles ahead from the start and rarely looked like dropping the points.

Shaun Johnson was brilliant in his 200th game as the Sharks put on a show for the New Zealand half-back’s milestone game. It was a win fitting of his flash and style.

Matt Clements: 5. M. Moylan, 4. S. Johnson, 3. W. Kennedy, 2. M. Fotuaika, 1. J. Ramien.

Will Evans: 5. M. Moylan, 4. S. Johnson, 3. W. Kennedy, 2. M. Fotuaika, 1. J. Ramien.

Dan Nichols: 5. M. Moylan, 4. S. Johnson, 3. W. Kennedy, 2. J. Ramien, 1. A. Woods.

Jack Blyth: 5. M. Moylan, 4. S. Johnson, 3. W. Kennedy, 2. M. Fotuaika, 1. R. Mulitalo.

Newcastle 18 vs Manly 10

The Knights pulled off arguably the upset of the round when they knocked off the Sea Eagles over the weekend. Manly just didn’t show up with the performance required to beat a desperate Newcastle.

Newcastle were superb and showed effort is a must in all games at first-grade level.

DANIEL SAIFITI

Prop Knights ROUND 12 STATS 181

All Run Metres 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. D. Saifiti, 4. C. Watson, 3. T. Frizell, 2. K. Lawton, 1. D. Klemmer.

Will Evans: 5. D. Saifiti, 4. T. Frizell, 3. C. Watson 2. D. Cherry- Evans, 1. K. Lawton.

Dan Nichols: 5. D. Saifiti, 4. C. Watson, 3. T. Frizell, 2. K. Lawton, 1. D. Cherry- Evans.

Jack Blyth: 5. D. Saifiti, 4. C. Watson, 3. T. Frizell, 2. K. Lawton, 1. D. Cherry- Evans.

MVP LEADERBOARD: