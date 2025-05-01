Zac Lomax has returned to Parramatta Eels training ahead of schedule, placing him firmly in the lead for the Blues winger vacancy ahead of State of Origin Game One.

He has been recovering from a foot injury that was set to wipe him out of Origin contention; however, with news that he practised separately to teammates on Wednesday, we may see the star outside back in the sky blue jumper come May 28.

Throughout his session, it was reported that the 25-year-old was doing a lot of band work as he warmed back into his training, before testing out his right foot with a few kicks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eels centre also ran a few reps under the high ball, before moving onto some running drills as he worked to regain his confidence.

With Lomax looking to make his NRL return by Round 11, his Origins prospects have skyrocketed, which would unfortunately knock Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs star Jacob Kiraz out of contention.

Kiraz has been lethal for the Bulldogs over the last 18 months, and with concerns over Lomax's availability for the Blues, the 23-year-old looked set to make his Origin debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lebanon international would need a miracle to score a place in the starting 17 now, with Brian To'o holding a mortgage on the other wing spot.

Blues coach Laurie Daley will now have to choose between the two speedy outside backs when he makes his selections in a few weeks, and with Lomax returning sooner than expected, the dilemma has only gotten more difficult.