"Mate, you're next".

That was what Gold Coast Titans skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui said to rookie Cooper Bai after committing to the club beyond this decade.

It looked like it was an uphill battle for the Titans to hold onto the youngster prospect, who was all but certain to sign with the Melbourne Storm.

However, the Titans have managed to halt the process of him moving on, with the club now in talks to try to extend his time at the Titans.

The rookie lock forward impressed on his Round 27 NRL debut last year, crossing the line on his second touch of the ball, before being disallowed by the bunker.

With Fa'asuamaleaui committing to the club until the end of 2030, it is sending a strong message to fans that success is nearing.

With his future sorted, Fa'asuamaleaui can now look at keeping Bai on the Gold Coast, claiming that he has been speaking to him on a daily basis as a mentor figure.

"That's my job as a mate, and as a leader is to provide the boys if they're not feeling too well, or they need to talk to someone they can come to", Fa'asuamaleaui said at a media conference.

"Even today I said 'Mate, you're next', hopefully fingers crossed that's it, but he's got to weigh up a lot of things".