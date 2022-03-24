Gold Coast Titans youngster Treymain Spry has reportedly been the victim of an alleged king hit which has left his playing career in considerable doubt.

According to News Corp, the offender has been charged with grievous bodily harm, while Spry himself has been cleared of any wrongdoing by Queensland police.

It has been reported that Spry, who has played five NRL games, has suffered a fractured skull, a broken eye socket and bleeding on the brain after the attack at the Fortitude Valley entertainment precinct. The alleged incident is believed to have occurred two weeks ago.

It's understood Spry is now recovering in a stable condition at home after spending time in hospital, however, will have to undergo a litany of tests before he is allowed back on field. The alleged incident is believed to have occurred after a run in with his ex-partner during a night out with his current partner, according to the reports.

The Titans have released a statement confirming they are aware of the incident.

"As per media reports, the Gold Coast Titans can confirm Treymain Spry is recovering from an off-field incident," the statement read.

"Treymain has been cleared of any wrongdoing by Queensland Police and the NRL Integrity Unit.

"As the matter is now before the courts, the club will make no further comment at this stage."

Spry, who made his NRL debut during the 2020 season, playing five games, but was briefly released by the club last year on compassionate grounds.

It's unclear what sort of contract Spry is on now back with the club, but played for the Titans during their pre-season trial fixtures, scoring a try in a win over the Broncos.

Spry is a former Queensland under-20s player, making the team in 2019 under the coaching of Scott Prince and Paul Dyer, playing alongside current NRL players in Ronaldo Mulitalo, Tesi Niu, Murray Taulagi, Braydon Trindall, Cory Paix, Kobe Hetherington, Ethan Bullemor, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Tom Gilbert, Tanah Boyd and Ben Condon.

Much excitement surrounded his NRL debut, with his size and strength having many believing he was due for a breakout year in 2021 before he left the club.

Spry's alleged attacker is reportedly due to front court in May.