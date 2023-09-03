Melbourne Storm youngster Kane Bradley has agreed to terms on a contract extension through to the end of the 2024 season with the club.

Bradley, who made his NRL debut with the North Queensland Cowboys in 2021, is a winger who can also line up in the second-row and at centre.

The now 23-year-old played two games for the Cowboys, before spending the entirety of the 2022 campaign in the QLD Cup with the Mackay Cutters.

Bradley then made the switch to the Melbourne Storm and has played two NRL games this year, spending the remainder of his time in the reserve grade system.

But he has shown enough for the Storm to take a punt in re-signing him for another year, with the outside back who stands at 196 centimetres tall yet to fullfil his NRL promise.

His management - Map Sports - confirmed his contract extension, although when contacted by Zero Tackle, couldn't confirm whether Bradley's extension would see him in the Top 30 next year or be part of the development squad.

“Its great to be heading to such an elite organisation to develop my future as an NRL player. I was lucky enough to spend a few weeks with the squad earlier in the year and I got to see first hand how the Storm machine ticks and how the players interact. I'm looking forward to continued guidance from the coaching staff as well," Bradley said per his management in a statement.

A spokesperson from the Storm has confirmed Bradley's signature, and said he would be a chance of playing in the best 17 next year given his versatility.