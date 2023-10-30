Young Canberra Raiders' NSW Cup hooker Mitch Souter has signed a new contract moving away from the nation's capital.

Souter has signed a one-year contract with the Bradford Bulls for the 2024 season as he moves his talents overseas to England.

The 22-year-old has been a member of the Raiders system since the age of 16 but has never found himself at NRL level. Debuting in the NSW Cup last year, he has made 16 appearances in the competition and scored two tries since his debut - six appearances occurring this year.

Playing in reserve grade, he has played alongside NRL talents such as the likes of Xavier Savage, Harley Smith-Shields, Peter Hola, Ethan Strange and former club captain Jarrod Croker

“It's really exciting to be joining Bradford, I am excited to come in and rip in," Souter said in a media statement put forward by the club.

"I have been in Canberra since I was born, and I have been with the Raiders since I was 16 so to come to a new club, a whole new environment, with a whole new coaching staff, new players and a new competition, it is a breath of fresh air I feel I really need and I am excited to see what I can do for the Bulls.

“I was talking to my dad about 2024 and he mentioned the prospect of playing in the UK, so I got my manager to start looking for an opportunity and luckily a move to Bradford came about so I took it with both hands.

“I am looking forward to getting in and getting to know the boys, I have watched a couple of games this season and have been pretty impressed with how they play.

“I would describe myself as a hard working, high energy, team first kind of player and my message to the fans is to strap in!”

🤝 | Bradford Bulls are delighted to announce the signing of Australian hooker Mitch Souter from Canberra Raiders’ NSW Cup side! 📝 | Read:- https://t.co/8z8Py0rjd5 pic.twitter.com/wIeGoftMAa — Bradford Bulls (@OfficialBullsRL) October 27, 2023

Incoming Bradford Bulls head coach Eamon O'Carrol spoke about the signing of Mitch Souter and what fans can expect from the former Canberra Raiders hooker.

“We are delighted to be able to bring someone of Mitch's quality to the club and I'd personally like to thank Matthew and Sarah of M & S Combustion Ltd for their help in getting the deal over the line," O'Carroll said.

“I have spoken with a number of people who have coached and played alongside Mitch and the feedback I received was nothing short of outstanding.

“Having watched a number of his games for Canberra's reserve grade it's clear to see Mitch's qualities.

“He has great pass selection, skill, deception, a strong running game and is defensively sound. He will add some real depth and competition to us in the dummy half position while adding another dynamic to our squad.

“Mitch is enthusiastic and eager to impress. He's also making a significant sacrifice in relocating, leaving family and his partner in Australia which is a huge commitment from him.

“We look forward to welcoming him to our club for the start of our pre season.”