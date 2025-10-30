The future of South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Thomas Fletcher has been up in the air over the last few months.\n\nIt was originally reported by Zero Tackle that the club were keen to re-sign the 21-year-old, after his name wasn't included in the list of players farewelled by the club in October, but rival clubs were also circling him.\n\nHowever, despite the outside interest, the second-rower has officially signed a two-year contract extension with the Redfern side.\n\n"I've been a Rabbitohs fan since I was kid so to be able to represent the Club, our members and our fans is a dream come true for me. It played a big part in me making my decision to stay at Souths," Fletcher told the club's website.\n\n"I want to thank the Members and fans for being so supportive, as well as my family, my teammates, coaches and the staff at the Club."\n\nFletcher only debuted in the NRL this season, appearing four times in total, but was extremely impressive in the final round against the St George Illawarra Dragons, registering a try, a try assist and running for over 100 metres.\n\n[caption id="attachment_225799" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Thomas Fletcher of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the round 24 NRL match between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels at Allianz Stadium, on August 16, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nRabbitohs Head of Recruitment and Retention, Mark Ellison, was happy to secure the future of not only a junior but also a supporter of the club.\n\n"Thomas is a rising player in our ranks who has come through the grades at South Sydney to represent the Club in the NRL," Ellison said, speaking to the club's website.\n\n"He is still very young in terms of his development as a forward in the NRL, but has shown in the handful of games that he has played that he is able to match it in the top grade.\n\n"Tom has supported the Rabbitohs all of his life so it is wonderful to see him play in the jersey that he admires so much."\n\nFletcher will remain at Souths until the end of the 2027 season. Therefore, he is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, 2026.