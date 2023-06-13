Penrith Panthers' young and upcoming fullback Liam Ison is set to sign a long-term deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

Liam Ison, a member of the Panthers pathways system, is one of the best-rising talents coming through the club, but via Wide World of Sports, he has been poached by the Sharks.

Known as the hero of last year's Jersey Flegg grand final, he played a major role in the Panthers' victory, completing the trifecta of the NRL, NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg.

The Panthers were reportedly keen on extending Ison's time at the club, but with the number of players they have coming through, the club had to release some players from their junior talent pool.

Ison has been with the Panthers since 2020 and has played in the Harold Matthews Cup, Jersey Flegg Cup, and SG Ball Cup. Throughout these competitions, he played well enough to earn selection into the NSW Junior Blues squad.