The Newcastle Knights are understood to have won an exemption for youngster Kingston Seve to begin training with the NRL squad, despite being 17 years of age.

One of the game's brightest young talents, Seve, who predominantly plays his footy at centre, was a Dolphins junior before exiting the Redcliffe system to join the Knights.

Under NRL rules, players who have not yet turned 18 are unable to play first-grade or train, while players must be 17 on November 1 in the year they are signed to train.

Seve didn't turn 17 until November 29.

It's understood the dispensation will see him begin training in January with the Knights' NRL side.

Wide World of Sports' The Mole is reporting, however, that the club and youngster have been granted just that, with Justin Holbrook telling the publication that it would fast-track his development.

"It's a great boost for the young guy and will help fast-track his professional development," Holbrook said.

"You only worry about players his age if they are not physically ready, and he is certainly that.

"He is big and strong and keen to learn, so he will be joining the NRL squad when we resume training in January."

Seve, who played for under-17 Queensland City last year, has also played rugby union growing up, but after an impressive run through the 2025 Cyril Connell Cup competition in Queensland, he caught the eye of the Knights and made the switch in July.

The Hunter Sports High student is understood not be in line for a first-grade debut in 2026, meaning he will not need further permission to play before his 18th birthday.

"He will probably start next year in the SG Ball and then play some NSW Cup against grown men," Holbrook said.

"We will most likely wait until 2027 to blood him in the NRL and see how he goes."