The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the re-signing of young forward Liam Le Blanc on a one-year contract extension.

The move means the middle forward is contracted through to the end of 2026 with the Maroubra-based club.

Making his NRL debut in Round 16 of the 2024 season, the impressive young talent has now played eight NRL games, to go with representing both the Queensland and Australian Schoolboys in 2022.

The Rabbitohs have also confirmed his contract extension will see him elevated to the Top 30 next season for the first time, having been on a development deal up to and including this year.

The Rabbitohs head of rugby league Mark Ellison commended the youngster's attitude and professionalism.

“Liam, at the age of just 20, has shown that he has the professionalism, the ability and the hunger to play at the NRL level,” Ellison said in a club startement.

“He signed with us in 2022, at the same time as his teammates Jye Gray and Tyrone Munro, and he has worked very hard to earn his first-grade debut, his subsequent NRL games and this contract extension.

“This new contract will see him upgraded next year from a supplementary contract to an NRL Top 30 contract, and we look forward to watching him continue to improve and develop his game in the red and green of South Sydney.”

The Norths Devils junior who was born in Ingham was also part of the Queensland under 18 and 19 emerging squads in consecutive years across 2022 and 2023.