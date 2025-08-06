The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed the long-term re-signing of young gun forward Harry Hayes.

In an enormous show of faith by the club, Hayes, who was originally signed until the end of 2026 and could have negotiated with rivals from November 1, has instead elected to take himself off the open market and re-sign with the Bulldogs until the end of 2029.

It's a three-year extension, but it's understood that the deal for 2026 has also come with an upgraded salary on the back of his breakout form at NRL level.

He has now made 27 appearances for the blue and white in the top grade, with the 23-year-old debuting in Round 20 of last year.

Canterbury director of rugby league Phil Gould praised the development of Hayes.

“Harry has made great leaps in the last eighteen months,” Gould said in a club statement confirming the news.

“Since making his debut late in 2024, he has now established himself as a genuine first-grader. He has a great work ethic and has the ability to play both in the middle and on an edge, which is a great advantage.

"Harry has Bulldog pedigree through his grandfather, Merv, and he consistently shows a Club-first mentality every day when he arrives at Belmore.

“We couldn't be happier with the extension.”

The 2024 Bulldogs NSW Cup player of the year was originally a centre, but has found a home in the forwards in recent times and is now one of the longest contracted Bulldogs.

The only other player contracted at the club until 2029 is Leo Thompson, who joins from the Newcastle Knights next year, while the likes of Lachlan Galvin, Finau Latu (who moved mid-season from the St George Illawarra Dragons), Sitili Tupouniua and Jack Underhill, who moves into the top 30 for the first time next year, are contracted through to the end of 2028.