Promising young forward Lindsay Smith will continue his time with the Penrith Panthers, re-signing with the club on a two-year extension.

Smith was already contracted with the Panthers until the end of 2024, however, has added two years and an upgrade to his deal that will now see him remain part of Ivan Cleary's squad until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

Another of Penrith's strong brigade of local juniors, Smith has been part of the Penrith pathways system since he was 14 years of age and has impressed at every level.

The St Marys junior has at times been held back by injury, but has played 25 NRL games since making his debut for the club in 2021.

The former Australian Schoolboy will likely experience an elevated role next season with the loss of Spencer Leniu, who is set to join the Sydney Roosters.

While Moses Leota and James Fisher-Harris will continue to be the key men in the middle for the Panthers, Leniu has been the third man in that rotation in recent seasons, and it's a role Smith could find himself pushing into during 2024.

Smith said it was special to confirm his future.

“It's pretty special to re-sign with the club, especially being a local junior,” Smith said on his re-signing.

“To be a part of this group for the next few years is very exciting and something I am looking forward to.”

In his consistent 2023 season, Smith played 21 NRL games, averaging 96 metres per contest and tackling at over 95 per cent. He also added 21 tackle busts.

“Lindsay developed through the Panthers system and we're excited to see him remain with the club for another two seasons,” Penrith Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said.

“Panthers prides itself on the built-from-within mantra and it's always rewarding to see a local junior commit his future to the club.”