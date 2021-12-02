It was announced yesterday that Blayke Brailey has agreed to a long-term contract extension with the Cronulla Sharks, but it has now been revealed the Dolphins were another club keen on the young star.

Despite the Sharks recently signing Cameron McInnes, Jayden Berrell and Lochy Miller from Rugby Sevens, their loyalty to the younger Brailey brother as their starting hooker shone clear in yesterday's announcement.

Brailey's signing will see him remain at the Sharks for a number of years, but it creates more problems for the Dolphins, who have still only managed the signature of Felise Kaufusi for their inaugural season in 2023.

That is despite the fact they have been allowed to negotiate with players coming off-contract at the end of 2022 since November 1, and despite the fact Wayne Bennett has enormous pulling power as coach.

Despite the speculation over Brailey, who was retained at the Sharks ahead of brother Jayden who now plays at starting dummy half for the Newcastle Knights, The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio tweeted that the Dolphins were keenly chasing Blayke Brailey.

Understand the Dolphins made a massive last-ditch offer for Brailey. — David Riccio (@DaveRic1) December 1, 2021

It's unclear at what stage the club may have begun negotiations with Brailey however, given they were rumoured to be chasing both Reed Mahoney and Brandon Smith in the last month.

Smith toured the Dolphins' facilities, and the club were thought to be a front-runner for his services, however, it now appears he will join the Sydney Roosters for 2023, while Mahoney has also snubbed the club to link up with the Canterbury Bulldogs on a four-year deal, although neither club have made official announcements at this stage.