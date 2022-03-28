The Eels have confirmed this morning that utility Ray Stone has ruptured his ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

The hard-hitter is scheduled for surgery in the coming days and is likely to undergo extensive rehab as he prepares for a 2023 return.

Stone sustained the injury during the final play of Paramatta's 28 -24 golden-point victory over the Melbourne Storm.

Having pounced on an errant field goal attempt from Mitchell Moses, which collided with the woodwork, before stepping the Storm's Jahrome Hughes for the game-winning try merely minutes into golden point.

Stone was having an electric outing as he scored two tries in the final 11 minutes but ultimately ended the night on a sour note as he immediately began clutching his knee after crossing the try line.

The outing will sadly mark the last time Stone suits up for the Eels, as he's set to join Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins next season.