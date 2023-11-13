The NRL have confirmed an expanded three-game women's State of Origin series in 2024, with Queensland to host two games.

The change to the format comes after last year's series saw two games, and, after each state won one game a piece, the overall winners being decided on for and against.

That will go out the window in 2024 though, with the series to feature three games in Brisbane, Newcastle and Townsville.

The women's Origin series will also see all three games played as standalone fixtures, although Game 3 - which is a possible decider - will be played in Townsville on Saturday, July 27 in competition for viewers attention with a men's NRL match on the same night.

Intriguingly, Game 3 is also being played nearly two months after Game 1, which is played on June 6 in Newcastle.

Game 1, which kicks off the series, will be played at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday, May 16 which is the day before the men's magic round gets underway, seeing all eight games played in the Queensland capital over the course of the weekend.

Women's State of Origin series fixtures

Game 1: Thursday, May 16, 7:45pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Game 2: Thursday, June 6, 7:45pm at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Game 3: Saturday, July 27, 7:45pm at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

All times AEDT.