The Queensland Maroons have confirmed their squad for Game One of the 2025 Women's State of Origin series.

Preparing to take on the NSW Sky Blues on May 1, Queensland have named six potential debutants in the squad for the opening game of the series, while veteran halfback Ali Brigginshaw has once again been selected and will lead the team as skipper.

Jasmine Peters, Georgia Hannaway, Hayley Maddick, Jada Ferguson, Rory Owen and Tavarna Papalii have all earned their maiden call-up to the Maroons squad after impressive seasons in both the NRLW and BMD Premiership over the past 12 months.

QLD Maroons Squad for Game One

Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

Destiny Brill (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans NRLW)

Shenae Ciesiolka (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

Jessika Elliston (Gold Coast Titans NRLW)

Jada Ferguson (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

Georgia Hannaway (Cronulla Sharks NRLW)

Sophie Holyman (Canberra Raiders NRLW)

Keilee Joseph (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

Chelsea Lenarduzzi (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

Sienna Lofipo (Gold Coast Titans NRLW)

Hayley Maddick (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

Rory Owen (Parramatta Eels NRLW)

Tavarna Papalii (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

Jasmine Peters (North Queensland Cowboys NRLW)

Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

Romy Teitzel (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

Tamika Upton (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

Mackenzie Weale (North Queensland Cowboys NRLW)