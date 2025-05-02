In his first match as the coach of the NSW Blues, John Strange has gotten off to a perfect start as they toppled Queensland 32-12, but the 2025 Women's State of Origin opener didn't come without controversy.

In a decisive victory, halfback Jesse Southwell stood out in her return to the Origin arena.

Meanwhile, three out of the four debutants - Abbi Church, Caitlan Johnston-Green and Jayme Fressard - were able to cross the line for a try, with Fressard scoring a double in the corner.

Yet to win a three-match Origin series, it was a perfect start to the Blues in front of a record crowd of 26,022 - the largest in women's rugby league history - who are attempting to win their first series since 2022 after back-to-back losses.

As both teams now prepare to face off against each other at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, the match was overshadowed by an alleged eye-gauge by QLD Maroons back-rower Romy Teitzel on Blues hooker Keeley Davis.

It is understood that Davis and NSW skipper Isabelle Kelly both made an official complaint against Teitzel to referee Belinda Sharpe.

"I just won't say too much on that yet, I don't know how much I can say," Blues hooker Keely Davis said after the match via The Sydney Morning Herald.

"Obviously, it's going to have to go to the judiciary and things like that, so I'll just leave it at that.

"I've never felt it in a game. I felt an eye gouge. It's the Origin arena, things happen.

"There's a difference when it's incidental than on purpose. I hope it doesn't happen."

While Blues five-eighth Tiana Penitani Gray was replaced on report during the match for a hair-pull on opposing fullback Tamika Upton, she has been cleared by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

