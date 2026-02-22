Parramatta Eels forward Jack Williams is facing a financial penalty after being charged by the Match Review Committee following Saturday night's win over the Sydney Roosters in round three of the Witzer Pre-Season Challenge.

Williams was cited for a careless high tackle on Roosters winger Tommy Talau in the 20th minute of the clash at Gosford.

The incident has been graded as a Grade 1 offence.

Under the NRL's judiciary code, the charge carries a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea.

Should Williams opt to challenge the charge at the judiciary and be unsuccessful, the fine would increase to $1500.

The Eels forward is not facing suspension, meaning he remains available for selection againnst the Melbourne Storm in round one, but the club must decide whether to accept the early plea or contest the grading in a bid to have the penalty reduced or overturned.

Parramatta's victory over the Roosters was a strong statement performance, though Williams' charge adds a minor post-match complication as the Eels prepare for the week ahead.